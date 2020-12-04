On Thursday evening, about 80 people lined Main Street, wearing masks and holding handmade signs in support of Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley.
The show of support was organized after a small group of protesters have gathered in front of Kelley’s home for the past nine days, claiming their rights were being infringed by the health department’s COVID-19 protections.
“People are dying, our doctors and nurses are begging people to stay home, and our county officials are being harassed,” said Cora Neumann, who helped spread the word about Thursday’s event.
Neumann said the supporters weren’t directly countering the protesters, but wanted to show Matt Kelley and public health workers that they were supported.
She estimated there were 10 to 12 people per corner for roughly six blocks. She said she’s heard from more people who wished to attend the first and another show of support might be organized.
“Gallatin County has one of the highest rates (in the state) and to see Matt Kelley trying to lead us to safety, and to see these protesters in front of his house and intimidating him and his family,” she said.
She said public health wasn’t political, and it’s unfortunate that it has become politicized.
“The past eight days have been pretty difficult for me and my family and the well-wishers last night, it was unexpected and humbling and encouraging,” Kelley said when asked about the show of support during a press conference on Friday. “I want to thank the people who turned out.”
He said it was especially helpful to his wife and kids because while he “signed up for this in some ways, they didn’t.”
Lei-Anna Bertelsen, one of the organizers for the event, wrote on Facebook that it showed what Bozeman truly values: community, compassion, justice, equality and the well-being of everyone who lives here.
“No government official or their family should have to endure threatening behavior, especially when they are doing their job well,” she wrote. “Wearing masks, social distancing and reducing in-person gatherings are common-sense actions we can all take to make sure everyone can gather for the holidays in 2021.”
Neumann, whose background is in public health and has been involved in the COVID response in Montana, said public health officials from five of the state’s counties have quit or resigned due to harassment or lack of support from county leaders.
Roger Roots, and organizer of the protests, has posted daily updates outside of Kelley’s home since Thanksgiving. In the initial Facebook video, Roots said the health director has “constantly exaggerated the danger of the virus” and told his followers they planned to burn their masks.
Roots was the Libertarian candidate for state auditor in November’s election. John Lamb, who ran unsuccessfully as a Libertarian for a seat in the Montana Legislature, has joined him in protesting outside Kelley’s house.
The pair and another man also posted a video from outside the Rocking R Bar on Thursday night criticizing Kelley and praising the bar for staying open past the county-ordered 10 p.m. closing time.
The county has sued the bar over its violation of the closing time.
Kelley said he appreciated the show of support on Thursday, but it also felt a little awkward to be the focus of it. While his job is to be the person in the public, he said he was a small part of the overall effort. His team and every health care worker in the county are “just working their hearts out for this community.”
He said he couldn’t express enough gratitude for the teachers and health care workers.
“I’m doing what I’m doing, but teachers everyday are going into classrooms, some of them with underlying health conditions, and standing in front of 20, 25 noses and mouths. That’s pretty heroic,” he said.
Kelley said he heard from a teacher last week who said she appreciated the kind words and thanks but didn’t want to be regarded as a hero. Instead, she wanted people to take the virus seriously.
“What I really request is everybody really thinks about the ways they individually can help us limit the spread of this disease,” he said.
