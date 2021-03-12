One year: Living through the pandemic, from the first cases to vaccinations

The panic set in even before we knew the virus was here.
County health officials were already trying to calm the public after a person returning from China in early February with an undiagnosed illness was tested for COVID-19.
The person ended up testing negative, but the situation changed Friday, March 13, when it was announced that one of the first four positive cases in Montana was that of a Gallatin County resident. County health officer Matt Kelley had stopped by a grocery store on his way home from work when he got the call.
“That seems like 10 years ago now, what we’ve gone through since then,” Kelley said.
Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham was out to dinner with his wife when the news reached him. Cunningham was struck by all that was unknown.
"We knew it was fatal, we knew it was dangerous," Cunningham said. "It was such a fluid, dynamic situation that there's no rulebook for."
A flurry of announcements followed. Schools would shut down for two weeks. Nursing homes began restricting visitors. Soon restaurants, bars and coffees shops closed.
Bozeman bartender Dane Thompsen was working his usual shift at the Haufbrau when he got a text from a friend warning him that the governor had just announced that starting that night, bars would shut down.
Thompsen and others soon gathered a group of local musicians together for a six-hour jam session.
Local musician Dane Thompsen serenades residents at Brookdale Springmeadows Senior Living on April 8, 2020, in Bozeman.
Ryan Berry/Chronicle
“The day the bars went into shutdown was the best day I’ve had bartending at the Haufbrau for a long time,” Thompsen said. “It was bittersweet, because, I mean, who would have thought that it was going to be this long?”
As local officials and Bozeman Health rushed to set up a testing system and get personal protective equipment, some raced to the store to stock up on toilet paper and essentials, and others made sure their personal fridges were well-stocked with beer and wine.
So much about Bozeman’s response to the pandemic resulted in emptiness. Vacant bar stools. Stagnant ski lifts. Looming grocery store shelves with no products. School parking lots devoid of cars in the middle of a weekday.
A year later, some feel a sense of normalcy: Schools are open, chair lifts are running and restaurants and bars are serving customers, albeit not at full capacity.
So far, more than 9,500 residents in Gallatin County have been fully vaccinated. That would have been a “pipe dream” in the early days of the pandemic, Kelley said.
But equally unbelievable one year ago would have everything else the virus has taken.
“If you had told people back then that today we’d be here with three different brands of vaccine and we’d be having a clinic at the fairgrounds where over 1,100 people get vaccinated, that would have been pretty good news,” Kelley said. “At the same time, I think if you had told people back then that we were going to have a half a million Americans die, that would have been pretty hard news.”
A comparison shows downtown on April 18, 2020, (top) compared to downtown on March 6, 2021 (bottom).
Ryan Berry and Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
———
There have been more than 12,600 positive COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County. Fifty-five people here have died of the disease.
But it has also set off a chain of secondary disasters in Gallatin County and, for some, laid bare the inequalities that hamper many residents.
Bonnie Sachatello-Sawyer, executive director of Hopa Mountain, a nonprofit supporting rural and Native communities, said it magnified the difference between those who could easily weather the crisis and those who could not.
Many social service agencies and community groups found themselves deluged by people seeking help with basic needs like food and housing.
One of the original organizers of Bozeman Mutual Aid, Yimei Shao, said the group distributed more than $7,000 in donations in direct cash payments or gas cards and other similar measures.
“We were seeing a lot of people panicking because all these businesses were closing down and people were losing their jobs,” Shao said. “I think the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors is really beautiful and important, but ultimately there are these sort of deeply entrenched issues that need a more systemic overhaul.”
Many local social service agencies saw problems that existed before the pandemic explode to new levels in the past year.
The pandemic lit the fuse of Bozeman’s already critical housing crisis — median home prices jumped by over 24% from last year to this January while inventory has dropped by 66.8% — resulting in an increase in homelessness.
The Human Resources Development Council received over 1,000 requests for rental assistance in the first month of the pandemic, and now, president Heather Grenier said, about 1,400 families in Gallatin and Park counties are at risk of eviction in the coming weeks.
A masked pedestrian glances down at a sign welcoming in the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020, outside of Barefoot.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
HRDC’s shelter is serving almost twice the number of people than it was last season, Grenier said, and the number of people living in campers, cars or inadequately small units has increased.
University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research director Patrick Barkey said the economic recession resulting from COVID-19 has not been equal.
“When did you ever see a recession that people started buying houses?” Baker said. “It was very much a winners and losers type of situation.”
Haven has seen need jump in use by about a third compared to the previous year with domestic abuse survivors arriving with an increasingly complex set of challenges. Family Promise is helping about three times as many families it did in the past year.
Families working with Family Promise are facing higher barriers than before to get out of homelessness, executive director Christel Chvilicek said, with the pandemic making finding and keeping some jobs difficult.
Quarantines that can come up at any time have compounded challenges for some.
Alexa Adamson moved to the area with her fiancé, sister and her sister's partner two years ago to escape Hawaii’s expensive housing market.
The two couples were lucky to be able to keep their jobs in the beginning of the pandemic, but a minor car crash in March resulted in a slew of bills.
Then, in early July, Adamson felt sick. She stayed home from work, and so did everyone else in the house. While Adamson struggled with symptoms so severe even being exposed to light was painful, there were delays in getting her test results back, which ended up being positive for COVID-19.
The four didn’t want to expose anyone outside their home, so in all, they missed three-and-a-half weeks of work.
The lost pay was devastating.
“I mean, I had COVID and you’re supposed to be recovering but the amount of stress that you go through, knowing that you have put everyone else in your household out of work for an extended period of time … it was detrimental for all of us,” Adamson said.
They were discussing whether they would be able to afford to feed their pets when they decided to make a GoFundMe page. It raised a few hundred dollars and helped them weather the immediate storm, but it took months for them to dig themselves out of the financial hole.
Sudden quarantines have further increased the barriers for families experiencing homelessness, Chvilicek said, and families are having to stay in the Family Promise shelter longer, Chvilicek said. Stays in recent months averaged about 115 days, versus 71 days prior to the pandemic.
One father had just started a new job when one of his children had to quarantine due to a COVID-19 exposure. He had to stay home with his kid and lost his job, Chvilicek said, and later lost a second job after one of his kids tested positive for COVID-19, and is now on his third job.
“How do you get on a path to sustainability when you have this extra barrier of COVID hitting you?” Chvilicek said.
A comparison shows downtown Bozeman on April 30, 2020, (top) compared to downtown on March 6, 2021 (bottom).
Ryan Berry and Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
———
A spike in calls for help coincided with a spike in calls offering assistance for nonprofits as many responded to the uncertainty of the beginning of the pandemic with unity.
Donations poured in, and local agencies began collaborating more than ever before, as did organizations like Bozeman Health, the city, Gallatin County and Montana State University.
Businesses helped make PPE for healthcare workers, residents donated masks to Bozeman Health and kids drew signs thanking health care workers and tacked them on telephone poles. MSU professor Marvin Lansverk ambled onto his roof to serenade his neighbors with a trumpet each night. People howled for health care workers in the evening.
A Bozeman resident started a virtual tip jar for local service employees. People contributed to a fundraiser for laid-off employees of MAP Brewing. Customers were profusely thanking employees at some grocery stores for being open.
As the months wore on, political divisions boiled to the surface, making Matt Kelley’s job harder and more divisive — even at one point burdening his family when a group of protestors gathered outside his home for weeks to protest health guidelines he was helping put in place.
“In those early days it felt ... pretty unified,” Kelley said. “It was new. But as the year progressed, you know, the fact that it had to happen during an election year was bad luck.”
Marvin Lansverk plays the trumpet from his roof to honor frontline health workers.
Zach Meyer
At grocery stores, the appreciation customers showed to employees frayed. The Community Food Co-Op has dealt with people threatening violence over mask requirements in recent months, said general manager Kelly Wiseman.
The store mandated mask-wearing even before it was a county or state mandate, which Wiseman said was received well by a vast majority of customers.
It wasn’t for a few months that some started showing their frustration.
“When it started they were just incredulous ... they were just dismissive,” Wiseman said. “There’s a place where they just started getting mad, really angry.”
They got so concerned that some staff members received deescalation training, Wiseman said.
Heebs owner Mitch Bradley said he’s been on the receiving end of more than a few blistering emails decrying their mask requirement. Employees “have been called some pretty good names,” Heebs manager Michelle Kendall said.
Bradley said the conflicts over mask wearing crescendoed in October and has since calmed.
“The part that was frustrating is in the beginning, people were thanking us and we were the heroes,” Bradley said. “And then, when we started to put the face mask (requirements), there were conflicts.”
Although people threatening violence over wearing a mask may get the most attention, several employees said most customers thank them for enforcing the mandate.
Most tried to focus on people who have done their part during the pandemic.
“We have a lot more in common in fighting things like a pandemic than in things that divide us,” Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus said.
A comparison shows the Bacchus Pub on Friday, May 8, 2020 (top) and the bar on Friday, March 5, 2021 (bottom).
Ryan Berry and Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
———
The physical and financial burdens of the pandemic have weighed heavily on people’s mental health.
Community Health Partners CEO Lander Cooney said the organization saw a rapid increase in the number of people seeking mental health services that has persisted.
“I think we all know intuitively this has been such a challenging year for everyone and that isolation and loneliness have caused so many challenges, and lack of access to normal coping strategies with stress or even just regular routines with schools, all the economic hardships,” Cooney said. “All of that right there is a recipe for mental- and behavioral-health challenges in our community.”
John Hill, the CEO of Bozeman Health, said a focus of the next year will be rebuilding the well-being and resiliency of health care workers.
“We call our health care team caregivers because they give more away to others than they actually bring back to themselves in terms of self care and personal resilience,” Hill said. “And we've depleted our teams.”
Social service agencies are also preparing for increased need.
Bozeman Help Center’s development and communications coordinator Mandy St. Aubyn said calls related to anxiety, sleeping issues and substance abuse all increased during the pandemic, and the number of people calling for access to mental health care has jumped by 184%.
Grenier said mental health issues are contributing more and more to issues HRDC helps deal with and Chvilicek, with Family Promise, said her organization is having to address increased mental health needs in the children they serve.
Haven executive director Erica Coyle said the organization is preparing for an increase in domestic violence survivors seeking support as restrictions slowly loosen, a trend that has already started.
“I would expect more of our community members will need a wider range of support tomorrow than they do today,” Coyle said.
A comparison shows the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on April 3, 2020, (top) and the airport on March 6, 2021 (bottom).
Ryan Berry and Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
———
Many have reported feeling burnt out by the pandemic — several grocery store workers mentioned a sense of fatigue, and Kelley said he’s noticed a mix of people either tired of the pandemic and choosing to ignore safety guidelines, or who have gotten used to living their lives in a new way.
“To have an issue still looming a year after it first reared its head tries everyone's patience,” said Terry Cunningham, a city commissioner.
But the rollout of the vaccine is giving a lot of people hope and it’s clear many are ready to get back into the world.
Dash Rodman, co-owner of MAP Brewing, said the brewery has seen an uptick in business since vaccines first became available in late December.
Dane Thompsen said he’s raring to go back out to perform and Marvin Lansverk, the rooftop-trumpet-playing English professor, said he’s planning to get back on top of his home soon.
His performances gave neighbors an ability to connect with others when COVID-19 isolated them, Lansverk said.
“There’s just a flattening out of life and classes when it's only virtual, so to have some moments of actual physical presence helps,” Lansverk said. “It does something for the soul.”
As many imagine when they will be able to forget about the pandemic, others are getting ready for the next one.
Bozeman Health’s COVID-19 incident command lead Kallie Kujawa said they received an infection prevention certification in the middle of the pandemic to prepare for the future. The health system is also looking at their physical space, how to handle infectious patients and how to take more preventative action.
“We have infection prevention plans in place and these are things that we’ve done for a long time, but what we recognized was that we have an opportunity to take it to another level,” Kujawa said.
And though vaccines are a source of hope, the timeline of when a significant portion of the population will be vaccinated is still unclear. Kelley warned that it won’t take much for another surge in COVID-19 cases to paralyze the county.
Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley takes a photo of the first school nurse being vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 24, 2020, at Willson School.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Last week, the county announced a
faster-spreading variant of the virus was detected in Gallatin County, posing a threat to the progress the county has made in reducing case counts.
At several points throughout the pandemic, Kelley has said that the coming days would be critical. He's on that message again.
“What we do the next 60 to 90 days is going to have a lot to say about what our summer is going to be like ... If we let this virus come back we could be in for a long summer,” Kelley said. “But if we bear down if we can crush this virus while ... we're covering our faces, by doing social distancing, by washing our hands, by being careful. If we can do that, and while we administer these vaccines, it could make our summer pretty spectacular.”
