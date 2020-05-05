Gallatin County officials said bars, restaurants and customers complied with social distancing guidelines on opening day for most businesses.
After more than a month of closure, Montana lifted restrictions meant to slow the spread of coronavirus in bars, restaurants and casinos starting on Monday. The state released guidelines for businesses that reopen like closing by 11:30 p.m., limiting capacity and spacing tables to allow for social distancing.
While some businesses opted to remain closed, other Bozeman businesses opened and did what they could to adhere to those standards, officials said.
Health officer Matt Kelley said there were six sanitarians answering questions and helping business owners open safely in Bozeman and Belgrade. By the end of Tuesday, he expected the sanitarians would have visited about 80 businesses.
Kelley said there were no glaring issues among business owners.
Most of the sanitarians’ work revolved around figuring out gray areas and how to keep people 6 feet apart inside businesses.
“We really saw, across the board, people doing their best to make the best of a difficult situation,” Kelley said.
Kelley drove down Bozeman’s Main Street around 7 p.m. Monday and didn’t see throngs of people out. He poked his head into a few places and said most did a good job of spacing tables out and allowing customers to practice social distancing inside.
“In public health, you’re trying to prevent problems,” Kelley said, “so we were out there trying to prevent problems.”
He said there were a significant number of businesses that decided against opening.
Bozeman police Sgt. Travis Munter said there weren’t any calls related to the reopening. He said there has been a steady increase in calls since more people are moving around.
The police department responded to 135 calls for service on Monday. In April, when most businesses were closed, calls for service dipped into the 80s. They’ve steadily increased since.
“It’s climbing to some degree,” Munter said, “but nothing that I would call notable” or out of the ordinary.
He said the dip in calls could have been from people staying home and less patrolling to prevent officers from spreading or contracting the virus. Now that people are out, Munter said, officers will be patrolling more and responding to more calls, so it’s inevitable that those numbers would rise.
“We’re starting to ramp those back up to normal, so it could be something as simple as that,” Munter said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.