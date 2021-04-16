Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines are now readily available in Gallatin County after months of high demand challenged the county’s low supply.
There are now consistently open appointments at clinics run at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds and at Bozeman Health, County Health Officer Matt Kelley said at a press conference Friday. Of the 14,285 people who signed up for the county’s vaccine waiting list as of Friday afternoon, 93% have been able to secure an appointment.
“We’re seeing now enough vaccine that we’re really seeing the ability to be able to meet demand,” Kelley said. “The bottom line is, if you’ve been waiting, now is the time.”
With the two-shot vaccinations requiring weeks of waiting between the first and second dose and full immunity, Kelley said people still waiting to sign up for an appointment should think ahead.
Now is a “good window of opportunity” for vaccines, Kelley said.
“Keep in mind if you start getting vaccinated now, you’ve got a three or four week wait before your second dose, and then about a two week wait until that immunity has really been established,” Kelley said. “You’re going to be into the summer, you’re going to be into the highest tourist season. We’re going to have a lot of people moving through here.”
With vaccines also available through Bozeman Health and at local pharmacies, there have been just under 58,700 doses administered in the county so far, Kelley said.
About 39,000, or about 66%, of vaccines administered have been first doses. Kelley said 23% of the county’s eligible population — everyone 16 and up — is now fully vaccinated, and about 41.5% have gotten at least one dose.
Kelley said the county is not yet close to herd immunity — which would be closer to 70% or 80% of the population vaccinated.
There are higher rates of vaccination in older residents in Gallatin County: About 90% of people 80 and older have gotten at least one dose, and 78.6% have gotten both doses. Among residents in their 70s, approximately 71% have gotten one dose and just under 55% are fully vaccinated.
For residents in their 60s, about one third are fully vaccinated and nearly two-thirds have gotten at least one dose.
Earlier this week, the county paused use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, in line with state and federal decisions after a half dozen cases of blood clots were reported nationwide in people who received the vaccine. Nearly 7 million Johnson & Johnson doses have been administered in the United States.
The pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the federal level is ongoing, but there is still availability of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
The state allocated nearly 4,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Gallatin County for the week of April 18, county spokesperson Whitney Bermes said.
With shots available through the county, Montana State University, Bozeman Health, in West Yellowstone and Big Sky, Kelley said the health department needs people to not delay signing up for an appointment.
“We’ve built these machines to give the shots out,” Kelley said. “We won’t be maintaining them forever … not saying we’re taking them down tomorrow or even next week. But we need to continue to get people through those facilities in order to make that efficient.”
Now that the heavy demand is being satisfied, Kelley said the health department is beginning to try to reach people who either don’t want a vaccine or haven’t been able to get one yet.
The county is dealing with some familiar challenges in getting more people vaccinated, Kelley said, including hesitancy, which happens with different types of vaccines too.
Some people may be looking for a more convenient way to get the vaccine, so Kelley said they are looking to make it more quickly and easily available. They are also thinking of doing outreach in workplaces, churches or at Montana State University.
MSU started a campaign this week to inform students, faculty and staff that the “tides have turned” for vaccine availability, University spokesperson Tracy Ellig said.
“As we move down the road here we’re going to be looking for ways to make it really convenient,” Kelley said. “It’s making it convenient, and then making sure that we’re really listening and we’re really hearing what people’s concerns are about the vaccine.”
Pharm406, a Billings-based pharmacy, is holding an open clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Bozeman Ford.
Kyle Austin, the pharmacy’s owner, said they are bringing 1,000 doses for both days. The clinic is open to anyone, Austin said, and more information can be found on their website at pharm406.com.
“With the demand in Bozeman, there were a lot of people just traveling over here to get the vaccine,” Austin said. “So I am going mobile, basically.”
