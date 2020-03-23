Local nonprofit groups have established a fund to help Park, Gallatin, Meagher and Madison county organizations working with people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Greater Gallatin United Way and Bozeman Area Community Foundation announced the Southwest Montana COVID-19 response fund on Monday. The organizations said the money donated to the fund would be directed to “areas of our region that need it most at this time.”
Those who want to donate can go online to SWMontanaCOVID-19Fund.org. Checks made out to COVID-19 Response Fund or Southwest Montana COVID-19 response fund could be mailed to COVID-19 Response Fund c/o Greater Gallatin United Way 945 Technology Blvd. Suite 101-F Bozeman, 59718, or to COVID-19 Response Fund c/o Bozeman Area Community Foundation 1627 W. Main St., P.O. Box 404, Bozeman, 59715.
AMB West Philanthropies has offered to match the first $100,000 to support the launch and help leverage money. AMB comprises the nonprofit interests of The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.
The initial money will focus on five areas of need: food and supplies distribution, emergency housing, emergency financial assistance, health and well-being, and programs and supplies needed to support crisis response. As the situation evolves, the fund’s priorities may shift or expand.
The virus is concerning for everyone, especially those who have serious health concerns, lack access to basic resources, or face long-term economic challenges, said Danica Jamison, president of Greater Gallatin United Way.
“The Southwest Montana COVID-19 Response Fund will provide funding for critical needs in the region, especially for our most vulnerable residents,” she said.
Bridget Wilkinson, executive director for the Bozeman Area Community Foundation, said nonprofits are on the front line supporting people who are disproportionately affected by the crisis. Many of the organizations have had to cancel fundraisers, programs and events.
“In the wake of the growing worldwide pandemic, they need your support now more than ever,” Wilkinson said.
The two nonprofits are working with local government, public health and emergency management officials to monitor the response to the virus. The groups said they would convene regional social service providers to identify shifts in community needs and address any gaps in crucial services.
The nonprofits will oversee a group made up of representatives from nonprofit, faith and government sectors, and representatives from the counties. The group will coordinate with local emergency management leaders and health departments to ensure allocated money is aligned with needs.
People who are looking to volunteer could visit volunteermt.org where organizations are being asked to post details about their volunteer needs.
“We’re all in this to relieve a lot of the stress that individuals and the nonprofit serving them are feeling,” Jamison said.