No decision has been made about when Yellowstone National Park might reopen, the park's chief said Tuesday, but the park is adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic and working through the details of how reopening will happen.
The park has been closed to visitors for almost a month in an effort to help curtail the spread of COVID-19. It has taken some steps to change how it will operate this year, including delaying the hiring of hundreds of seasonal employees and reconfiguring employee housing plans, and it's weighing options for how visitors can return.
Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said the timing and scope of reopening will depend on guidance from local health officials and state quarantine and travel restrictions. He added that he wants to see some level of agreement between government officials in the three states Yellowstone occupies "around when we should open and how that should look."
One thing's for sure: It's going to take time.
"There's no chance of us going to an immediate, full open," Sholly said.
Sholly spoke on a conference call with local government officials, business owners and reporters from Montana. It was one of a series of calls he's had in recent days, including calls with people from Jackson and Cody, Wyoming, on Monday.
This is normally the time of year when visitation ramps up in Yellowstone. Roads were scheduled to begin opening to cars last Friday. Instead, all five entrances remain closed, with the exception of essential travel between Mammoth Hot Springs and Cooke City.
The closure began March 24 at the urging of local health officials from the counties surrounding the park who were concerned that keeping the park open would encourage tourism at a time when health experts advised staying home.
Some springtime preparations continued during the closure. Snow plowing is on schedule, for example, meaning the roads that are normally ready for cars this time of year will be ready when the park opens, according to Sholly.
Reopening will be gradual, Sholly said, with more park facilities opening as time goes on. That could mean delayed or limited openings for visitor centers, stores and hotels. Campground spaces may be used differently.
And it will evolve.
"What 'open' looks like in May or June could look differently from what 'open' looks like later in the summer," Sholly said.
He has not made any decisions about whether tour buses or other modes of travel need to be limited.
He said that park officials had talked about using a reservation system or capping visitors amid the pandemic but that no such plan is in the works.
"We have no plans right now to substantially incorporate a reservation-only or cap visitors coming into the park once we get to that opening point," he said.
A reduced number of seasonal staffers will be part of the plan at the initial opening of the park. Sholly said the park would normally hire between 400 and 500 seasonal employees this time of year. Now, it's planning on having about 170 who do certain jobs — like sanitation, paramedics and law enforcement — come on when the park opens.
That leaves something like 200 or 300 in an indefinite "holding pattern," Sholly said.
"Some of those employees could come on later in the summer," he said. "Some of those employees may not come on."
He also said the park is making changes to housing to ensure an employee can be quarantined for the virus if needed. In some cases, that might mean putting one person in a living space normally meant for two.
Many projects are set to move ahead as planned, such as the lake trout suppression on Yellowstone Lake. Contractors go to the lake each summer to set out gillnets to kill lake trout to help restore the native Yellowstone cutthroat population.
Road construction will continue, too. Sholly said the $30 million project to improve the road between Tower Fall and Chittenden Road will go on, as will a rebuild of the north entrance station in Gardiner and a few other projects. Some work is being delayed, but Sholly said the work that is going forward needed to happen either because the money might disappear or because the work couldn't wait.
