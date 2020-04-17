Rachel Franz was in only her second week as a cashier at the South 11th Avenue Town and Country Foods. When she arrived at work on March 26 she heard what might happen. Then it became true. Gov. Steve Bullock announced a statewide stay-at-home order late in the afternoon.
The rest of her day was unlike any other.
“The store was just flooding with people,” Franz said. “Just a normal Thursday night and then all of a sudden like three hours of non-stop people trying to get things. Everything is getting pulled off the shelves.”
After being hired at Town and Country in mid-March, Franz has experienced firsthand the changes taking place in grocery stores, and she and her coworkers have adjusted to new realities.
Plexiglass shields separate cashiers and customers. Tape on the floor marks distances for people to stay apart while waiting to check out. Employees wear gloves and some wear masks. Wiping down frequently touched spots is a constant.
As the world has undergone seismic changes and in some instances shut down completely, grocery workers carry out their essential work.
“I think beforehand a lot of people overlooked grocery store workers as just a general part of the public,” Franz said. “To become a part of that, everybody has been so thankful. I have a new respect for it too, especially now doing it.”
Franz, 25, has pretty much always had a job since she was 15. She’s a small business owner and videographer whose work revolves around shooting events, like the Run to the Pub race, which was canceled on March 12. That’s when Franz began to realize how serious ramifications of the spreading virus could be.
Franz initially thought pursuing a position at a restaurant would allow her to stay employed. Then restaurants closed and she rerouted.
“I’m really happy I got the job because this is essential,” said Franz, drawing out the last two words for emphasis. “And then the first week I think was just a blur.”
The newly hired employee has observed shoppers trying not to spend much time in the store so she has worked hard learning products’ locations to avoid steering them in the wrong direction and wasting their time.
Weeks ago, workers at Town and Country noticed people panicking about changes to their daily lives. Customers had to be limited to a certain number of items of a specific product. They loaded up on flour, eggs, toilet paper and soup. No matter the time of day, the store was often busy.
“I would say this was a pretty harsh transition,” Franz said. “Just being new, I had to learn really fast to keep up with the crowds.”
Regardless of the adjustments and the risks involved, Franz and her coworkers continued their jobs. They recognized their role as part of the few businesses still open.
Town and Country reduced hours to allow extra time for night crew workers to clean the store. Workers have a checklist of things to sanitize hourly, such as freezer handles, shopping carts and conveyor belts at registers. They sometimes try to make sure customers see them in the act to put them at ease.
Cody Stoner, a manager at Town and Country, hasn’t been nervous. He’s glad he can provide an essential service and continue working rather than being stuck at home.
“I’m just trying to focus on washing my hands as much as possible, wearing gloves, wearing a mask,” Stoner said. “Just trying to stay safe and do what I can for myself, which benefits everybody.”
Workers complimented Town and Country’s management for keeping them informed on proper procedures and doing whatever else they can to help them feel safe.
Adjustments in the coronavirus age are inevitable. Grocery stores have changed as well. And so, too, might their reputations.
“Hopefully the public views grocery store workers in a more respectful light now,” Franz said. “They thank us for being here.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.