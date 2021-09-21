top story National Guard to assist at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 21, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is pictured on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ten National Guard members are on their way to help Bozeman Health amid a statewide surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases, according to the governor’s office.The guard members could arrive as soon as this weekend. Sixty other National Guard members will be allocated across the state to assist other hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases.The members will support staffing with non-medical ICU assistance, environmental services, patient data entry and COVID-19 testing, according to a press release from Gov. Greg Gianforte. “While these guardsmen will help ease the heavy burden our frontline health workers face,” Gianforte said in the release, “the best long-term solution to this crisis is for Montanans to talk with their doctor or pharmacist and get vaccinated.”Bozeman Health requested National Guard help last week, saying it was reaching capacity with COVID-19 hospitalizations and was facing an “imminent move” to crisis standards of care — which rations care for some patients based on their likelihood for survival.Hospital spokesperson Lauren Brendel said in an emailed response that the hospital plans to use guard members for environmental services — which focuses on cleaning and sanitizing hospital beds and other parts of the hospital — helping with patient transport and ambulation and entrance screening for employees and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms.Some members would also help during vaccine booster clinics, she said.The National Guard last assisted Bozeman Health during its initial vaccine clinics in the spring and with helping screen hospital employees and visitors, Brendel said.“Bozeman Health is grateful for Montana National Guard support,” Brendel wrote. She said the hospital did not know an exact date for the guard’s arrival.Several other hospitals in Montana declared — or stopped just short of declaring — crisis standards of care last week, citing the sharp upward curve in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hospitals in Helena, Billings, Butte and Missoula will also receive members from National Guard.Montana ranked the third highest in the nation for number of cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 485 per 100,000. The state lagged behind West Virginia and Alaska, which ranked first and second, respectively. Idaho ranked fourth.On Wednesday, Montana neared 10,000 active COVID-19 cases. The last time the state broke 10,000 active cases was in late October.With 9,976 active cases Wednesday, 377 people were hospitalized. Statewide, 1,901 people have died. Fifty-four of those deaths have occurred during the last seven days.On Tuesday, the Gallatin City-County Health Department reported 32 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 780 active cases countywide. Sixty-nine people in the county have died due to complications related to COVID-19.As of Friday afternoon, Deaconess Hospital had 27 COVID-19 patients and the ICU was at 90% capacity.The CDC and the county health department both recommend mask use for everyone in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, in an effort to curb the rise in infections.Bozeman Health announced last Wednesday that it’s planning to implement portions of its surge plan, including creating an extra ward for COVID-19 patients.The surge unit at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is expected to be ready by Wednesday, Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health’s COVID-19 incident commander, said Friday.The surge unit could hold up to eight more COVID-19 patients. The critical care unit at Deaconess Hospital has 20 beds. Overall, the hospital has 125 beds, ten of which are Newborn Intensive Care Unit beds for infants.“Our current situation is not good. Our physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists are exhausted,” Kujawa said Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Bozeman Health Montana Covid Covid-19 Coronavirus National Gaurd National Guard Hospital Medicine Lauren Brendel Hospitalization Physician Cdc Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local Prep roundup: Bozeman boys soccer stays undefeated, Gallatin soccer teams top Billings Senior 2 hrs ago Following power outage, Billings West claims narrow win over Bozeman girls soccer 2 hrs ago 'More than a fitness center': Montana State University breaks ground on Student Wellness Center 6 hrs ago Gallatin County growth plan adopted 7 hrs ago