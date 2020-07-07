As the Montana University System reconsiders whether to require students and employees to wear face masks when campuses reopen next month, one of the most outspoken mask advocates is scientist Raina Plowright.
Plowright, 46, an infectious disease ecologist and associate professor at Montana State University, has dedicated years to researching diseases that spread from bats to humans, how disease spillover happens and how it might be stopped.
Masks can help halt spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, she said.
“We understand this is spread through aerosols,” Plowright said. “It’s just a no-brainer. We don’t want to be locked down again. We don’t want schools shut down again. Let’s wear masks.”
When a choir of 61 people practiced singing for more than two hours last March in Skagit, Washington, just one person was suffering cold-like symptoms. But soon 52 choir members, 87% of the group, came down with confirmed cases of COVID-19 or probable cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Three were hospitalized and two died.
Choir members had shared cookies and helped stack chairs, but the CDC report concluded, “The act of singing itself might have contributed to transmission through emission of aerosols.”
Scientists at the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton concluded that the virus can persist in the air for hours, Plowright said. If wearing masks is combined with social distancing and hand washing, she said, each small step combines to have a big effect in reducing spread of the disease.
That’s why when Plowright sees a 5% discount for people wearing masks at a Bozeman store selling second-hand sporting goods, she’ll speak up and say, in her native Australian accent, “Good on you guys!” And when a store doesn’t require masks, she’ll speak her mind.
“Masks work,” she said, “and it’s a simple thing that you can do as a business owner for the community.”
Plowright heads a group of 70 international scientists working in Australia, Ghana, Madagascar and Bangladesh studying Old World fruit bats, which roost in forest canopies and have wingspans like eagles. Scientists in the OneBatHealth.org project wear full protective gear when they go out to catch bats, take samples and test for viruses like Nipah and Hendra. The viruses often spread from bats to humans through an intermediate animal, like pigs or horses.
Such viruses are highly fatal to humans, but don’t result in huge outbreaks because people are usually very sick in the hospital before the virus spreads, so it’s easy to quarantine patients and control the disease.
Plowright said scientists had been watching since December, when a new, undiagnosed pneumonia was reported in China. Chinese scientists isolated the virus and reported its genetic sequence to the world with “warp speed,” she said.
In January she was standing in a crowded airport in Bangladesh, waiting for a plane, checking her phone, when she read a breaking New England Journal of Medicine report. It said the new coronavirus could spread before infected people showed any symptoms.
“I got scared, my heart started to race,” she recalled. In a crowd with people coughing around her, she immediately put on her N-95 mask. “The epidemiological world knew it would be everywhere.”
Plowright said she’s convinced the Covid virus came from nature, and didn’t escape from a Chinese lab. There are simply thousands of opportunities for people to become exposed to viruses from animals, and no telltale markers to indicate the COVID virus was manmade.
Countries like New Zealand and Vietnam have proven the new virus can be contained but it takes “enormous, coordinated effort,” she said. It moves so fast, by the time people test positive, they’ve probably already spread it.
“Once the cat’s out of the bag, it’s very tough,” she said. New Zealand’s President Jacinda Ardern called on everyone in her country, “our team of 5 million,” to help.
“We need leaders to ask everyone to do their part. It’s not too much to ask,” Plowright said. “It’s not a disease you want to catch. Even if you survive, it can have effect on the lungs, the kidneys, the heart, the brain.”
The world is going to see more outbreaks of dangerous new diseases originating in the animal world as people encroach more and more into wildlife habitat, she said. In Central West Africa, a maze of roads is being constructed and the “amount of forest destruction is enormous.”
“Every road brings people in the forest in contact with animals – through bush meat, hunting, a dead chimpanzee that died of Ebola,” she said. “Every time we have contact with sick animals, we’re rolling the dice.”
