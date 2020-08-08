With thousands of college students ready to move into Montana State University dorms and Bozeman apartments, local health officials say they’re excited that the state is pumping millions of dollars into boosting efforts to test and contain COVID-19.
Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health officer, said the money will mean hiring more staff, expanding capacity and speeding up testing of people with virus symptoms. It will mean faster tracing of virus patients’ close contacts, which works to contain the virus.
The health department has four to eight nurses and staff members working on virus tracing, Kelly said. Now additional staff will be hired, “dedicated to the extra workload with students coming back, and we’re pretty excited about that,” Kelley said Friday in a conference call. The county and university are working closely together, he said, “to get the most bang for the buck.”
MSU is going to hire three to five more contact tracers and three to five more case managers, who will help virus patients with things like housing, food, transportation and medical care, said Dr. Kathy Jutila, MSU director of the Division of Health Sciences and campus COVID coordinator.
It will help not only MSU, but also the University of Montana, their affiliated campuses and the entire state effort to contain the virus, Jutila said.
Getting the $20 million boost is exciting and helps everyone — from the county health department to the university to the hospital — work together against the virus, Kelley said.
“Frankly, it’s a relief,” he said. “None of us has gone into a full semester in a pandemic before. It’s going to be a bumpy ride. Having the resources and collaboration to go through that together is going to be critical.”
Gov. Steve Bullock, along with Clay Christian, commissioner of higher education, announced Thursday that the state would use up to $20 million of its share of federal CARES Act money to bolster efforts at state college campuses to contain the virus.
The University System said it’s working to get the testing services up and running by the start of the academic year, which for MSU is Aug. 17. Thousands of students will start moving into MSU dorms on Monday.
Tracy Ellig, MSU spokesman, said MSU’s share would be approximately $6.5 million.
The new virus staff members paid by MSU will be trained and managed by the county health department’s experienced staff, Kelley said.
Though a state news release described the money as allowing “free, voluntary testing of college students,” that doesn’t mean that every student will be tested when they arrive on the MSU campus, nor that any student can simply ask for a free virus test.
Kelley said resources — tests and public health staffs — are limited.
“We don’t have the capacity to test everybody every day,” he said.
So the health department will continue to focus on testing people with symptoms, their close contacts, and people in sensitive settings like nursing homes or high-risk jobs.
The goal with the expanded resources will be to get test results back in 24 hours, though it may take 72 hours, Jutila said, which would still be a big improvement over the 10 to 14 day waits seen last month.
MSU does have a lab on campus that will be involved in testing, she said.
They will use the same test that the state health lab has been using, Kelley said. In mid-July there were problems with national tests, he said, but now Gallatin County is getting result back in one to two days, instead of four to six days.
Asked why MSU didn’t require incoming students to quarantine themselves for two weeks before arriving on campus, as Carroll College asked its students to do, Ellig said that would be “practically, logistically impossible.”
Health officers all over the nation have been talking about the need for people to be careful about their social contacts for five months, Kelley said, “until they’re blue in the face.” It’s difficult to get people to comply, especially with young people, he said.
During an MSU webinar for new students Wednesday, Dr. Sam Mitchell explained the that while some U.S. colleges are requiring all incoming students to get virus tests, MSU was not.
Mitchell cited several reasons. If all students got tested, the data would quickly become useless because they could subsequently become exposed to the virus, he said. And if even one-quarter of the 20 million U.S. college students sought testing, it would eat up the nation’s entire testing capacity for a week, leaving no tests available for hospital or emergency room patients.
