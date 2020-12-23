Gallatin County received more doses of the coronavirus vaccines this week, enabling the continued immunization of frontline health care workers in accordance with state and federal guidelines.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department accepted 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday and is providing them to home health workers and school nurses.
The health department chose to give the doses to home health workers because they often work with the elderly, a group more susceptible to COVID-19, and because they travel to many homes, placing them at increased risk of spreading the disease, said Health Officer Matt Kelley.
The health department also selected school nurses to be vaccinated first because the county has prioritized keeping schools open, Kelley said.
“It’s encouraging,” Kelley said of the vaccine’s arrival. “It’s uplifting.”
Bozeman Health also received doses of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday, said spokesperson Lauren Brendel. Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital got 800 doses and Big Sky Medical Center got 100.
Once Bozeman Health administers the Moderna vaccine, which will happen by next week, the organization will have immunized all 1,900 of its frontline health care workers because it previously vaccinated 1,147 employees with the Pfizer vaccine, Brendel said.
Next week, pharmaceutical companies will begin immunizing residents at local long-term care facilities, which have been disproportionately affected by the virus, Kelley said.
There is no timeline for when all frontline health care workers and long-term care residents, the two groups prioritized for the first vaccine doses, will be immunized.
Even so, the health department is making plans for the next rounds of vaccination and has created a group to brainstorm how best to distribute future doses, Kelley said. The group includes representatives from the health care, child care and hospitality industries as well as from schools and local governments.
“These won’t be decisions just made by the health department,” he said. “They’re really decisions that are going to be made with the help of the community.”
Vaccine distribution comes as Gallatin County continues to see a decline in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The rolling seven-day average of new daily cases reached 42 on Wednesday, the lowest it has been since early October. Hospitalizations have remained in the single-digits for weeks.
“We’re continuing to see stabilization of the number of cases we have. Hospitalizations are pretty stable right now,” Kelley said. “That’s all good.”
However, deaths have increased.
On Wednesday, the health department reported that a man in his 70s had died from COVID-19 in a hospital the week of Dec. 13.
His death is the seventh reported this week and the 37th since the pandemic began.
“People continue to get sick with this virus. It continues to be a really serious situation,” Kelley said. “…Even as we celebrate what is an enormous achievement by the researchers and the doctors and the pharmaceutical companies that have produced this vaccine, we need to make sure we understand … there are literally hundreds of thousands of families (in the United States) that are going to have an empty seat at the table on Christmas.”
