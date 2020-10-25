Montana corrections department officials said more than 700 Montana inmates submitted claims to receive coronavirus-related stimulus checks after a federal judge ruled that the IRS can’t keep the aid from them.
Since Oct. 14, 758 inmates under the supervision of the Montana Department of Corrections submitted claims to the IRS for the $1,200 coronavirus relief payments, said Carolynn Bright, corrections department spokeswoman.
The money was part of a coronavirus aid bill approved by Congress. The IRS and Treasury Department doled out up to $1,200 to Americans starting at the end of March. The money was meant to help during the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount was based on a person’s previous tax filings.
Inmates were initially excluded from receiving the federal money, but the IRS failed to give a clear answer as to why.
At the behest of the IRS, Montana corrections department officials intercepted 57 stimulus checks meant for inmates starting in April.
Last month, a U.S. district judge ruled that the IRS can’t keep coronavirus relief payments from jailed people, the Associated Press reported.
In an emailed statement, Bright said, the corrections department has told inmates that they were eligible for the payments.
She said information on how to apply for the benefits was posted on fliers inside secure facilities, at probation offices across the state and loaded onto tablets used by the inmates. Bright said corrections department employees distributed forms to inmates to request the payments ahead of an Oct. 30 paper filing deadline.
In April, the IRS instructed states’ correction departments to return checks sent to inmates at state correctional facilities.
David Tucker, spokesman for the IRS, pointed to a section on the IRS’ website that cites the Social Security Act as the reason for inmates being disqualified from receiving the federal money. The website said spouses of those incarcerated are allowed to keep their payout of the stimulus bill.
Tucker was unable to say why the IRS had only taken 56 inmates stimulus checks in Montana.
Critics of the revenue service’s decision said there was no legal basis for disqualifying inmates and that it was cruel to take money away from families of incarcerated people who could use the support.
The federal court ruling could force the IRS to send 80,000 checks totaling more than $100 million to inmates across the country, according to the AP.
