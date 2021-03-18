Gallatin County has seen a total of eight cases of the U.K. variant of the coronavirus, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
No other confirmed cases of the U.K. variant have been reported in Montana.
The first three U.K. variant cases were confirmed on March 3. Two more were announced at the governor’s press conference Tuesday and the remainder were reported Wednesday afternoon in a news release from DPHHS.
The CDC has identified the U.K. variant as a “variant of concern” because there is evidence it spreads more easily and may cause more severe illness.
All eight people who have contracted the U.K. variant of the coronavirus in Gallatin County have recovered from the virus, said Tracy Knoedler, human services director for the Gallatin City-County Health Department. People in a couple of the cases were close contacts, but the rest are not connected and live in different areas of the county.
A lack of connection between infections indicates the variant may be circulating widely in Gallatin County, a fact the health department has said shouldn’t be surprising given the prevalence of the variant in the United States.
The U.K. variant was first identified in this past fall and was first confirmed in the United States in December, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the most common reported variant in the country, with about 4,700 cases confirmed in 48 states.
“Anything that could be more virulent does raise concerns, but we have been having lower case numbers recently, which enables us to respond to new cases more quickly and to do more comprehensive contact tracing, so we can limit the spread,” Knoedler said.
In recent weeks, the health department has identified about 20 to 30 new COVID-19 cases each day, the lowest number of infections since the fall. The county reported 187 active cases Thursday with two active hospitalizations.
Gallatin County isn’t the only county with confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants.
This week, DPHHS announced the CDC confirmed 11 other cases of COVID-19 variants in the state. The cases involve samples collected between January and early March.
Beaverhead and Butte-Silver Bow counties each reported a case of a California variant identified as B.1.427.
Another California variant, B.1.429, was found in samples from Cascade, Glacier, Hill, Jefferson, Madison, Phillips, Roosevelt and Valley counties. Cascade County also had a case of a New York variant, B.1.526.
Scientists have sequenced genetic material from more than 200 virus samples in Montana since variant tracking began in November, said DPHHS spokesperson Jon Ebelt.
To track variants, the state lab and its partners, including Montana State University, sequence a random selection of virus samples and samples suspected of containing a variant because, for example, they come from people who have been traveling.
Some samples are then sent to the CDC for further testing and to assist with national COVID-19 surveillance efforts, Ebelt said.
The state is working to expand its capacity to identify variants by updating equipment so it can process more samples. Expanding variant tracking could help state health officials understand transmission trends or could impact vaccination efforts, Ebelt said.
“As more surveillance and testing continues, it’s not surprising to find more confirmed variant cases in Montana and the U.S.,” said DPHHS director Adam Meier in a news release. “The information that is learned through identifying more variants will be vital going forward.”
