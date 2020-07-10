Nearly 700 people were swabbed at a testing event in Big Sky last week, a show of demand that will likely lead to more testing events in the future.
Bozeman Health hosted the free asymptomatic testing event for anyone who wanted to get swabbed. The state paid for supplies and Bozeman Health provided the facility and staff.
The event was considered a success and ran smoothly, according to Bozeman Health spokesperson Lauren Brendel. Organizers estimated 500 people would participate.
“To collect 694 specimens, that was phenomenal,” Brendel said.
However, results from that event are just starting to trickle in, more than a week later. The state is sending swabs from its asymptomatic testing events, happening all over Montana, to Quest Diagnostics, a private lab. The wait time at that lab is longer than at the state lab, which is prioritizing tests for symptomatic patients.
Jon Ebelt, spokesperson for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, said as of July 6, the average wait time for results from Quest was 5.5 days. However, he said wait times are growing with demand for testing. That’s a trend seen across the U.S.
At another surveillance testing event last week at Bozeman’s VA clinic, 56 veterans were swabbed. The participants were told they could expect results within two weeks to a month.
Matt Kelley, health officer for Gallatin County, said the local health department is supportive of those who provide asymptomatic testing, and that he’s interested to see what the results yield. But the department will continue to focus its efforts on contact tracing and symptomatic testing, especially since wait times are lagging, he said.
“When the testing is taking that long, in terms of preventing new exposure, that is problematic,” Kelley said.
Regardless, efforts to provide asymptomatic testing will continue. Birgen Knoff, Bozeman Health system director of clinical practice, said the health care system intends to partner with the state and host more surveillance testing events around the county, although no specific dates have been announced.
Price Rite Drug and Medical Equipment in Bozeman was selected for a federal program aimed at providing widespread asymptomatic testing across the country, and began offering the free service about a month ago. Through a public-private partnership between retail companies and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Price Rite is able to test patients without needing prescriptions and it gets $6 for every swab collected.
That $6 doesn’t cover the staff hours Price Rite has dedicated to the service, owner Randy Harrington said. It also doesn’t cover the additional shipment of supplies the pharmacy had to order due to a spike in demand. Those costs are coming out of Price Rite’s pocket. Harrington said it’s worth it to help the community.
“Everybody has to do their part,” Harrington said.
After the service got up in running in June, Harrington said the pharmacy swabbed about 50 people per day. Now, the pharmacy is swabbing about 90 people per day.
Harrington said the process has gone well.
“It’s really efficient and less laborious than I thought it would be,” he said.
Completion of a short, online survey is required to make an appointment for testing at Price Rite. The swabs are self-administered under the guidance of staff. The tests are run through private company eTrueNorth and results are sent to patients within three to five days.
Harrington said people have been really appreciative of the service.
“It gives peace of mind during a really uncertain time,” Harrington said.
