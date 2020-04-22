Highlights of governor's reopening order

Schools

Starting May 7, all schools have the option to return to in-class teaching.

Restaurants, bars and casinos

Can open on or after May 4 under strict physical distancing guidelines and reduced seating. Must close by 11:30 p.m.

Main Street and retail businesses

Can open on or after April 27 with strict physical distancing guidelines and reduced capacity.

Places of worship

Can open on or after April 26, with strict physical distancing guidelines and reduced capacity.

Outdoor recreation

Can become operational if sites adhere to strict physical distancing and exercise frequent sanitation protocols if public facilities are open.

Gyms, pools, hot tubs

Remain closed until phase two, date not yet determined.

Movie theaters, concert halls, bowling alleys

Remain closed until phase two, date not yet determined.

Other recommendations

Avoid touching your face, wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, strongly consider using non-medical face coverings while in public.

People who feel sick should stay home.

All vulnerable individuals should continue to stay home.

When in public, all individuals should maximize physical distance from others.

Avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people when physical distancing not possible.

Minimize non-essential travel.