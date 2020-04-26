Gov. Steve Bullock made clear during a Friday press conference that phase one of his reopening plan does not have a set expiration date.
“The virus is still in Montana and will be with us for some time,” Bullock said. “That may mean we’re in phase one for some time.”
The governor has not given a timeline for how his three phase plan for resuming business amid the pandemic will roll out, nor are there set benchmarks that will trigger entering phase two or phase three.
Bullock noted that new confirmed cases fell from 45 last week to 11 this week. Montana had 445 cases as of Saturday and 14 people have died from the virus. Gallatin County had 146 cases, still the most in the state.
Bullock said officials will continue to track COVID-19 cases, testing capacity and hospital operations as they consider how to move forward.
“It all depends on how we as a community act and how the virus acts,” Bullock said.
Phase one of the reopening plan, which begins this week, will allow for retail businesses, restaurants, bars and places of worship to open. These places must close by 11:30 p.m. each night and are to adhere to strict physical distancing guidelines, like cutting normal capacity in half and keeping tables 6 feet apart. Schools and organized youth activities can consider becoming operational with the same requirements.
When the bars and restaurants are allowed to open on May 4, the plan says patrons should not sit at bartops and that buffets, drink refills and self-service condiments should be eliminated. Tables should be limited to six people.
Personal care businesses, like hair salons and tattoo studios, are particularly complicated because social distancing isn’t feasible. But they’re allowed to open Monday. Staff are asked to keep stations 6 feet apart, wear non-medical masks and screen customers for illness.
Bullock’s plan recommends that employers continue to encourage telework. For employees entering the work place, the plan recommends employers conduct health assessments of employees at the beginning of each shift, like taking their temperature. Frequently touched materials or surfaces should be sanitized often.
People are still being asked to minimize nonessential travel and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people when social distancing can’t be maintained. Those who are older or have pre-existing conditions should stay home.
Bullock said the state will not move on from phase one “if the curve does not remain flat.” He did not say how long the number of cases has to stay flat to advance to the next phase.
When phase two does begin, gatherings can increase to 50 people, although vulnerable populations should still stay home. Gyms, pools and hot tubs could begin to reopen. All businesses can remain operational while maintaining 6 feet between customers.
Other places of assembly, like theaters or bowling alleys, can open as long as they also adhere to social distancing guidelines and the 50-person restriction.
Bars, restaurants, casinos and distilleries can increase their capacity for dine-in services to 75% of normal. Groups of 10 people can sit at tables. All other measures that businesses implement in phase one, like stricter sanitation guidelines, should stay in place.
In phase two, the plan says nonessential travel should still be avoided. Long-term care and assisted living facilities are still asked to prohibit visitors. Child care facilities, which have not closed, can increase capacity if physical distancing is feasible.
Telework should continue to be encouraged when possible in phase two, according to the plan.
In phase three, group sizes no longer need to be limited, although the plan recommends that people limit time spent in crowded environments. Vulnerable populations can begin interacting with the public once again.
Employers can resume full staffing during business hours, but should check in with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for guidance.
In phase three, long-term care and assisted living facilities can allow visitors. Interstate tourism and travel around the state can resume. Campgrounds, playgrounds and visitor centers can reopen.
Throughout all three phases, the governor’s plan advises that people practice good hygiene and use non-medical face masks when in public places that don’t allow for social distancing. People who are sick should stay home.
Employers are asked to continue using social distancing, enhanced sanitation guidelines and protective equipment through all three phases. They’re advised to stay in contact with public health officials.
At any time, local health departments, boards of health or school districts can implement more stringent restrictions than the statewide plan.
The Gallatin City-County Board of Health decided Thursday to follow Bullock’s reopening plan for now, but the Missoula City-County Health Department announced additional restrictions Friday barring businesses and individuals from providing grooming, beauty, body art, piercing, massage, spa, and similar services until phase two.
Bullock said local county officials should continue to evaluate local circumstances and make their own regulations if needed as the plan progresses. Bullock said he hopes the reopening plan won’t have to be curtailed, but that could happen if virus cases surge again.
“Montana was early in combating this virus. We’ve taken the right steps at the right time,” Bullock said.
