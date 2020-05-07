Montana Public Television Service often calls itself “Montana’s largest classroom,” and since the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools across the state, that’s been more true than ever.
Montana PBS has completely changed its daytime program lineup to bring educational programs to children — from math and science to reading, social studies, American literature and Montana history.
The free service is especially valuable for kids and families in rural areas, for students who don’t have internet service at home or children who don’t have a home computer to view their teachers’ online lessons.
The “Learn at Home” programs, broadcast Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., are intended to help parents and teachers offer kids engaging, educational material. Learn at Home, available in eastern and western Montana, will continue through the first week of June.
“It happened pretty darned fast for a television station,” said Aaron Pruitt, MontanaPBS director and general manager. “Public television across the nation has done this since March.”
National PBS officials gave the Montana stations additional broadcast rights, Pruitt said, so they could show educational science programs like Nova and Nature, History Detectives, American Masters and documentaries by filmmaker Ken Burns.
His office worked in partnership with the Montana Office of Public Instruction to choose programs aligned with state school standards.
Remote and online learning from home “can present challenges” in ensuring all kids have equal access to education, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said in a press release. “The new daily TV programming will help bridge this divide and provide additional opportunities for equitable access to education.”
Scrambling to rearrange the daytime program schedule at the end of March meant it was too late to change the April program guide, mailed out to 17,000 Montana PBS member households. Some viewers were baffled or upset that their regular programs weren’t showing up when listed.
“Some people complained – ‘Where’s my art show? Where’s my cooking show?’” Pruitt said. But when his office explained this was a response to the unique pandemic, they were pretty understanding.
He said Nikki Vrandenburg, the director of education for MontanaPBS, “led the charge.”
Vradenburg, a former LaMotte School teacher, said when the governor ordered Montana public schools closed in mid-March, one of the first questions is what to do for kids who don’t have the internet or computers at home.
Vradenburg found three PBS stations in California had put together a broadcast schedule of educational shows, which aligned with Montana’s education standards, and reached out to OPI.
“OPI really wanted Montana history and Indian Education for All,” she said. So they used the schedule as a template and modified it to fit Montana, adding documentaries like “Indian Relay,” “The Bozeman Trail,” and “Fort Peck Dam.”
Her own daughter’s fourth-grade teacher in Belgrade is using some of the Learn at Home programs in her digital lesson plans, Vradenburg said.
Shows like “Odd Squad” are so fun, she said, “kids don’t realize they’re learning math.”
“Every child deserves the best education,” she said. “This situation shined a light on the fact that not every household has the (computer and internet) tools they need. Fortunately, most households have TV.
“People are thrilled or grateful to have the option.”
Parents and teachers can go to the MontanaPBS website (www.montanapbs.org) and click on the Learn at Home logo to find program schedules, lessons to go with programs, teacher webinars and “unplugged” lessons for parents that do not require technology or an internet connection.
