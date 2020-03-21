Montana officials confirmed four more cases of the novel coronavirus in the state Saturday, three of which are in Gallatin County.
That puts Gallatin’s total at seven cases, more than any other county in the state, according to the governor’s office website. The state now has 27 cases.
The Gallatin cases consist of two men in their 20s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s and three men in their 60s.
Four patients in the county were confirmed earlier this week to be recovering at home. It’s not yet confirmed where the three new patients are staying or where they may have contracted the virus.
Adjacent to Gallatin County, officials confirmed Friday that Madison County has its first case of the illness.
Christopher Coburn with Bozeman Health said that none of the COVID-19 patients confirmed Saturday are being treated onsite at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital or affiliated clinics. He could not confirm if any of the patients had been tested by Bozeman Health providers.
Bozeman Health announced Friday it would suspend all non-urgent medical visits as Montana prepares to see a rise in cases. People experiencing flu-like symptoms are asked to call their provider.
Gov. Steve Bullock’s office created an interactive webpage that went live Friday evening to show where new cases of COVID-19 are spreading in the state. The page also outlines recent actions state government has taken in response to the spreading illness, like the state’s directive to close restaurants, bars and gyms and the extension granted for state tax filings.
The page can be found at covid19.mt.gov.
The state lab in Helena is testing for the respiratory illness seven days per week, and the governor’s website will be updated each day after tests are completed and confirmed.
Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607.