Montana University System allows more local control over COVID-19 policies By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Aug 9, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State University may now make local decisions on COVID-19 policies after the Montana University System loosened its system-wide approach to pandemic policies it started more than a year ago.Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian told campuses in a letter on Friday to develop COVID-19 guidelines that reflected what was happening with the virus locally and were inline with guidance from local public health experts, but the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education would not be supporting vaccine requirements for campuses.“There is clearly substantial variation — across the country, across Montana, and across our campuses — in both the fundamental public health conditions and the way in which local communities are reacting to those conditions,” Christian wrote. “As such, our ability to provide a one-size-fits-all set of guidelines at the system level is quite limited.” Since the start of the pandemic, the commissioner’s office and the Board of Regents has primarily implemented polices around online learning, campus events and masks in a system-wide approach.In his letter, Christian said his office and the Board of Regents have received questions about a system-wide vaccine mandate or mask requirement.“While OCHE is not supporting comprehensive mask requirements or vaccine mandates on our campuses, I encourage each campus to work closely with its local public health and local government authorities as they issue guidance under changing circumstances,” Christian said.Brock Tessman, deputy commissioner of academic, research and student affairs with the commissioner’s office, said there were legal and public health debates across the state and country around vaccine mandates.“Like many other states and similar systems, we are choosing vaccine incentives and encouragement as the best path forward,” he said on Monday. “Our office is not supporting vaccine mandates across the system or for individual campuses.”Some broad, system-wide guidance remains in place for all campuses, including maintaining access to COVID-19 testing and filling quarantine and isolation needs, Tessman said. Campuses are encouraged to coordinate and communicate with their local public health organizations and governments.“The reality is there is a ton of variation across Montana and our campuses and we want to respect that,” Tessman said. The Healthy Montana University System Task Force, which was launched at the start of the pandemic, will have an end-of-summer check-in and will likely meet throughout the fall, with the frequency based on the unfolding semester, Tessman said.Last week, MSU President Waded Cruzado said masks would be recommended for people indoors on campus about three months after the mask mandate was lifted in May.Some faculty members have also spoken up in the past week, urging masks to be required on campus or for a vaccine mandate for returning students.MSU spokesperson Tracy Ellig on Monday said the university is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which coincides with recent guidance from the Gallatin City-County Health Board by recommending vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks in public indoor spaces.Montana’s House Bill 702 — signed into law in May — effectively bans vaccine requirements in most places. The bill makes an exception for public schools, nursing homes and long-term care and assisted-living facilities.“In terms of the Montana University System, the authority to require vaccinations rests with the Board of Regents,” Ellig said.When asked about large in-person events on campus, Ellig said the university would continue to monitor the number of positive cases and hospitalizations in the county and follow CDC guidelines.The university system remained committed to ensuring the school year was a successful one, Tessman said. The commissioner’s office will continue to monitor developments around new variants and would adopt system-wide guidance if and when it became appropriate, he said.“Even if new variants pose challenges to our campuses we know we’ll continue delivering on the promise of higher education for our students, our communities and the entire state,” Tessman said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

Tags Bozeman Montana Montana University System Montana State University Covid Covid-19 Covid-19 Vaccine Mask Mask Mandate Campus University Board Of Regents Clayton Christian Tracy Ellig Guidance Faculty Member 