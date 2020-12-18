The Montana University System is emphasizing coordination across campuses in its testing and eventual vaccine distribution for the upcoming spring semester.
Staff from the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education said its focus remains on maintaining equitable access to testing in the various campuses.
“We have to think about how we allocate resources across the entire system,” said Brock Tessman, deputy commissioner for academic, research and student affairs for OCHE.
Tessman also chairs the university system’s COVID-19 task force.
In recent weeks, many Montana State University professors have raised questions about the university’s testing strategy for next semester and argued it has the capacity to expand testing beyond only symptomatic students.
Tessman said the university system couldn’t just look at one campus but everything it did had to consider how it could scale it up so everyone had access. He said it was “unfortunately, something that does require more thought.”
He said without that level of coordination between campuses, the university system might not have been as effective in getting federal and state pandemic-relief funding. A system approach is more equitable than universities “scattershot” seeking their own resources, he said.
“We might not have secured as many CARES (Act) dollars if we hadn’t had this ongoing voice,” he said.
Tessman echoed what an MSU spokesman said earlier this week on the logistical challenges of expanding testing beyond symptomatic testing of students.
The spokesman had said an expansion of testing would require an expansion of staffing, data management, notification systems, sample transportation and communications.
“It’s a really messy and complex system,” Tessman said.
Many MSU professors have argued the university has the infrastructure and expertise to conduct additional testing of students in the spring semester, especially after receiving a $778,000 grant from Gov. Steve Bullock’s office to expand the state’s testing capacity.
The results of the project were sent to MSU and OCHE in early December.
MSU and OCHE administrators have argued it was an initial study and is part of a lengthier process that the university system does not entirely have control over.
Tessman said the research project is part of a larger strategy and was “a first start to a long process” that has a “complicated operating environment with the political transition” of the new governor’s team and campuses preparing for the spring semester.
Tyler Trevor, deputy commissioner for budget and planning with OCHE, said the funding came from the state and it was to produce a statewide solution, not an MSU specific solution.
Tessman said the research was funded to serve Montana, not just one campus. He said it was important that anything they do statewide from that research “is sensible and safe and is the right next step.”
When asked if MSU were able to independently find a way to staff and fund an expansion of testing from private donors, Tessman and Trevor said it would still raise issues of equity between the campuses.
Trevor said it could theoretically happen and they were not likely to stop it but the university system would still go back to the issue of having eight campuses and to “have one of those components doing something absolutely different would present a problem to us.”
He said the university system has a responsibility to serve all Montanans and students equally.
Previously, MSU has announced its basketball teams will receive three COVID-19 tests per week to ensure they can compete this season.
When asked how the university is able to provide those tests but not able to offer asymptomatic testing to a broader student population, Tessman said it’s driven by NCAA guidelines.
“We’ve had to scramble a bit, but that’s an area where we’re able to meet those consistent testing guidelines from the NCAA,” he said.
OCHE is also looking toward the future with the distribution of vaccines on the horizon, as MSU was recently approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to distribute doses to students when it receives them.
Tessman said vaccine distribution is another example of how complex and fast-moving developments around the pandemic are. He said the university system is part of the governor’s task force and expect to know more within the next couple of weeks.
“It’s a hugely important part of our plans in the spring and beyond,” he said.
