Faced with a surge in coronavirus cases and public criticism, the head of Montana’s University System announced Thursday that officials will reconsider whether to require wearing face masks when some 40,000 college students return to campuses next month.
Clay Christian, commissioner of higher education, said the move was sparked by the growing number of cases nationally and in Montana, the demographic trend of more young people becoming infected, and new evidence about the effectiveness of face masks.
“I am asking the MUS Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force to reconvene to discuss a possible mask requirement,” Christian said in a news release from Helena. “The task force also will consider issues related to compliance, enforcement and other details surrounding a mask requirement.”
The task force, led by Brock Tessman, deputy commissioner, plans to meet as soon as possible, probably next week, said Karen Ogden, University System spokesperson.
“That’s wonderful news,” said one Montana State University scientist, Raina Plowright, an infectious disease ecologist who researches viruses that spill over from wildlife to humans.
“Masks and physical distancing are the most effective ways to reduce the spread of coronavirus. If masks are combined with other strategies — such as physically distancing and good ventilation — we could almost entirely prevent transmission,” Plowright said.
The Board of Regents met Tuesday and while the regents didn’t issue any orders, they did have a rich discussion of the issue, Christian said. He has also received a lot of comments from students, faculty and staff members and campus communities.
The Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force previously came out with recommendations that all state campuses should strongly recommend but not require face masks.
That sparked pushback from some faculty members at the University of Montana and MSU.
“What do Costco and Harvard know that the Montana University System doesn’t?” one MSU English professor asked.
Some letter-to-the-editor writers have also demanded that face masks be required.
Yet public health experts, including the Gallatin City-County Health officer, have argued that it’s more effective to recommend and educate people than to order people to wear masks.
“We appreciate the patience of our campus communities and the general public as my office and the Board of Regents work deliberately and methodically, in concert with state and local health officials, to evaluate our response to the pandemic,” Christian wrote.
“Taking steps to reduce the risk of virus transmission among our students and employees continues to be the first priority of the Montana University System and the commissioner’s office.”
