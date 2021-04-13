The state is requesting vaccine providers pause giving Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Montanans following a recommendation from federal agencies.
Of the more than 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses that have been administered, six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot were reported among people who received the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gallatin County has received 2,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including 1,500 sent to the county the week of April 5. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has made up about 7% of the county’s allocation so far.
Bozeman Health has not received any Johnson & Johnson doses, spokesperson Lauren Brendel said.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said he is still confident in local vaccine distribution effort.
“You never want to see a vaccine campaign paused but that’s the good thing about having multiple brands of vaccine, and we’re seeing increasing supply of the Moderna and the Pfizer so it shouldn’t be a huge problem,” Kelley said.
Distribution of Johnson & Johnson shots to federally-run vaccination sites and from other providers will stop while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration investigate the causes of the blood clots.
The acting FDA commissioner said the pause is expected to last a few days, according to the Associated Press.
A spokesperson for the Montana Department of Health and Human Services said the state agency is following federal guidance and requesting all enrolled vaccine providers in the state pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Kelley said the move shows the safeguards built into the vaccination rollout are working.
“It’s important people understand while we’ve had a handful of adverse events that we’re talking about here, we’re approaching 600,000 deaths from this virus, so having multiple vaccines to be able to fight it is really essential,” Kelley said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was seen as a game changer since it requires only one shot and has less stringent storage requirements than the other two vaccines available in the U.S., Moderna and Pfizer, both two-shot vaccines.
Kelley said the health department sent doses of the Moderna vaccine last minute to a clinic in West Yellowstone that was originally slated to use Johnson & Johnson shots.
The county is also working to get another type of vaccine to Montana State University, which had planned clinics with Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The single-shot vaccine made sense for places like MSU, since students will likely scatter from campus when the university’s semester ends in a few weeks, Kelley said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.