The state plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all Montanans ages 16 and older on April 1, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte announced on Tuesday.
Vaccines are now available to residents 60 and older, people of color, health care workers and individuals with certain medical conditions. Some pharmacies are also providing vaccines to Montana K-12 teachers and child care workers using doses they receive from the federal government.
Gallatin County has yet to determine how it will implement the new guidance from the governor on expanding eligibility, said spokesperson Whitney Bermes.
The county’s vaccine task force, which includes representatives from local schools, businesses, health care organizations and government agencies, will meet Tuesday to develop recommendations for the health department on how best to implement the new state plan, Bermes said.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department will also work with other local vaccine providers to ensure consistency in local distribution efforts and to find ways to prioritize at-risk residents who have yet to be vaccinated.
Vaccine supply nationwide is increasing, but it is not clear when more vaccines may be allocated to Montana or the quantity the state can expect to receive.
Gen. Matt Quinn, who oversees the state’s COVID-19 response, estimates all Montanans who want a vaccine will have access to one by the end of May, in line with an announcement earlier this month from Democratic President Joe Biden.
But Bermes cautioned that it could take time for local supplies to meet demand.
“The community needs to recognize that while the pool of those eligible has been expanded, our allocation of vaccine has not been increased,” she said. “There will continue to be more people desiring vaccine than we have vaccine to give.”
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is working with pharmacies and health care providers across the state to increase the number of places that offer a COVID-19 vaccine to ensure the state can continue to administer doses as supply increases, Quinn said.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department also plans to work with private health care companies and the National Guard to increase its capacity to vaccinate people at the fairgrounds in Bozeman.
Since December, Montana has been moving through a phased distribution plan.
The state began by immunizing health care workers and worked with national pharmacy chains to vaccinate residents and staff of long-term care facilities, groups known as Phase 1A.
In January, Gianforte expanded eligibility to include adults over 70, people of color and those 16-69 with specific underlying health conditions, or Phase 1B.
Last week, Montana opened vaccinations to Phase 1B+, which includes adults over 60 and people with additional health conditions.
The state distribution plan specified the next group to receive the vaccine would be essential workers, known as Phase 1C. Gianforte’s announcement Tuesday eliminated Phase 1C.
He said the state’s distribution plan at first prioritized Montanans who are at higher risk of being hospitalized with or dying from COVID-19.
“We took a strictly data-driven approach to protect the most vulnerable and we’re saving lives,” Gianforte said at a news conference Tuesday.
Now that the state has begun vaccinating people in Phases 1A, 1B and 1B+, Gianforte said it is time to offer the vaccine to all Montanans to ensure the state can return to normal faster than anticipated.
Tuesday’s announcement shortens Montana’s timeline for vaccinations. A few months ago, the state estimated all residents older than 16 would be eligible by mid-July.
Even with the limited supply, Montana is making progress in immunizing residents. As of Tuesday, 13% of Montanans were fully vaccinated, according to DPHHS.
Gianforte said the vaccination rollout has contributed to a decline in active COVID-19 cases, which on Tuesday were below 900 statewide for the first time since July, and decreasing active hospitalizations, which stood at 54 on Tuesday.
In Gallatin County, about 20 new cases are identified each day. On Tuesday, the county reported 134 active COVID-19 cases with one active hospitalization.
The county is also home to the state’s first confirmed cases of the U.K. variant, with five identified to date.
“As more Montanans get the vaccine, we will continue to approach the time when we are no longer in a state of emergency and we can remove our masks and throw them in the trash can,” Gianforte said.
