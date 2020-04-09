A state task force is warning Montanans about increased scams during the coronavirus pandemic.
People should be vigilant and report suspected fraud immediately, the Montana Senior Financial Exploitation Task Force said in a news release.
People could call the Office of Consumer Protection at 1-800-481-6896 with concerns or go online to dojmt.gov/consumer.
Chris Romano, a member of the task force with the Montana Division of Banking and Financial Institutions, said there have been reports of imposters claiming to represent the IRS.
“Do not provide bank account information to a caller who say they need it to deposit your stimulus check. The IRS does not call and ask for this information,” said Romano.
Montana Auditor Matt Rosendale said scammers are using COVID-19 to take advantage of people. Don’t make rush decisions, he said, and don’t give out personal or financial information.
“If you’re not sure about an investment offer, or something seems suspicious, report it to us immediately,” Rosendale said.
Attorney General Tim Fox said his office is seeing “people trying to profit from fear,” and is investigating price-gouging and other complaints related to the virus.
“It is vitally important that Montanans exercise good judgment and stay informed, and my Office of Consumer Protection is here to help,” Fox said.
Rosendale and Fox, both members of the task force, will stream a town hall online on Thursday at 6:20 p.m., to talk about the scams.
The task force said schemes could, among others, offer fake cures for COVID-19, pose as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or solicit donations for fake organizations.
The task force was created last year to protect seniors and other vulnerable Montanans from fraud. Other members include the U.S. attorney, Adult Protective Services and the Department of Health and Human Services.
