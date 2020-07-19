The University of Montana and Carroll College sent alerts to students and employees this week about confirmed cases of coronavirus at their campuses, while Montana State University has not sent alerts about cases on the Bozeman campus.
The UM Curry Health Center sent a text on the university’s alert system Thursday to tell students and employees that the Missoula campus had been impacted “by positive COVID-19 cases,” the Missoulian reported. Jeff Adams, Curry Health Center director, wouldn’t release the number of cases but said they were part of the recent increase seen in the community.
Carroll College’s interim dean of students sent an email to students Monday announcing that a student living in the Helena campus’s apartments had tested positive for COVID-19, the Helena Independent Record reported. Chato Hazelbaker, Carroll College vice president for enrollment and marketing, confirmed the campus had multiple positive cases involving students, but declined to say if any were athletes.
In Bozeman, Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said in a June 26 Chronicle news report, on new coronavirus cases tied to parties and bars, that five recent cases involved MSU students. The Chronicle’s sports reporters confirmed that least one was an MSU football player.
Tracy Ellig, MSU vice president for communications, said then MSU wouldn’t release any information about the health of students, faculty or staff. Ellig declined to say last week if any students on campus this summer had tested positive for the virus or were in quarantine.
If there were a student in quarantine, Ellig wrote in an email, MSU might not know it, if the student got test results and just stayed in their room without telling anyone. And he added, “if the university did know of a student quarantining, we would regard that has protected privacy information.”
“MSU is communicating regularly to students, faculty and staff about the many steps they can take, and will be expected to take, to reduce the risk of transmission on campus: masks, handwashing, social distancing, recognizing the symptoms,” Ellig wrote Friday.
While Carroll and UM sent out alerts, neither provided any more information than they had at least one case associated with the campus, Ellig said. “I can’t know why those campuses felt that triggered an ‘alert,’ or even what they expected people to do with such information.
“MSU would send out an alert after consultation with our own health professionals and the Gallatin City-County Health Department if circumstances warranted it,” he added.
Ellig referred questions to the Gallatin City-County Health Department, the lead agency in the coronavirus health emergency, saying the university is not going to subvert the role of the health department by releasing information.
Kelley said that in general, his office deals with MSU cases the same as it would with any organization. Public health nurses get in touch with the individual who tested positive and then do contact tracing to identify close contacts, get them in quarantine “and do our best to limit further spread,” he said.
“We are going to be pretty cautious about sharing specifics about individuals who have tested positive or specific about their affiliation with organizations or locations of housing in order to protect confidentiality,” Kelly wrote.
“We have had cases in individuals associated with MSU (as we do many, many organizations in the county) and I suspect we will have more cases in the future.”
Kelley said he didn’t know exactly how many cases have been tied to the MSU campus, and since there are so few people on campus right now, he’d be cautious about identifying someone or a small group.
“But we have had cases on campus,” Kelly wrote, “and we suspect we will have more this summer and when students return.”
