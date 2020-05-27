How do you get 20,000 people into classrooms and dormitories, yet keep them safe from the coronavirus?
That’s the challenging puzzle Montana State University is working to solve so that thousands of students, staff and faculty members can return to campus Aug. 17.
MSU has set up seven working groups trying to figure out everything from academics to athletics, dorms to dining halls.
Leaders of the groups met online Wednesday with Provost Bob Mokwa, head of the University Reconstitution Committee, to discuss ideas for keeping people safe in classrooms and dormitories through social distancing and sanitizing and cleaning spaces.
The committee’s recommendations — plus directions from the commissioner of higher education’s office and the Gallatin City-County Health Department — will go to President Waded Cruzado and her executive team for final decisions throughout summer.
One idea is to provide every student and employee with a sanitizing kit so that they can clean their own environments.
“We put together a plan to enable folks to take sanitization into their own hands,” said Dan Stevenson, associate vice president of university services.
Everyone returning to campus — roughly 17,000 students and 3,000 employees — would get a kit with a refillable spritz bottle for disinfectant, three washable micro-cloths and a reusable hand sanitizer squeeze bottle, Stevenson suggested. Refill stations could be set up around campus.
“The faculty has said many times that they want to feel empowered and want to be able to clean, even though they know it will be cleaned” by the custodial staff, said Tami Eitle, vice provost.
Already 31 sanitizing stations have been set up around campus for on-campus staff members to use.
No decision has been made yet on whether to ask students to wear masks in class, said Tracy Ellig, MSU spokesman.
In the dorms, one working group is looking into requiring masks when students use common areas where distancing isn’t possible, like restrooms, hallways and laundry rooms, said Tom Stump, associate vice president for auxiliary services.
There would likely be a “no guest” policy to reduce the chance of transmission. No bunking would be permitted, Stump said. The group is still working out other room configuration and occupancy issues, Ellig said.
Another idea is to designate one entry-only door for each dorm building, and designate some elevators for people going up only and others for going down, so students wouldn’t congregate around the elevators.
Occupancy limits could be set on restrooms, and every other sink might be closed off.
Eitle thanked Stevenson and Tony Campeau, MSU’s registrar, for tackling a huge project of going into classrooms to determine how many students each could seat using 6-foot social distancing guidelines.
Tables, desks and chairs would be set up to keep the 6-foot distances, and signs posted asking students not to move furnishings, she said.
Another idea is to have students and instructors wait until classrooms are completely vacant before they enter, and to use one classroom door for entering and another for exiting, to help people keep a proper distance.
Ellig said that compared to federal guidelines and what other American colleges are going, “we are right in their in the ballpark, if not ahead” in figuring out how to keep everyone safe on campus.
