Montana State University is crafting plans to have its staff gradually return to campus beginning May 7, according to an email from university President Waded Cruzado.
Each department has been instructed to create plans for staff to return to campus “in a way that protects the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors,” according to the email sent Thursday.
The return-to-work plans should include measures for keeping people at least 6 feet apart, limiting the number of people in common areas, and “reasonable accommodations” for employees who have underlying health conditions or live in a household with someone who does. Departments are also to help find solutions for employees who need child care.
“As a community, we have worked together to save lives,” Cruzado said. “We recognize, however, that this accomplishment is fragile. We are just barely past the peak and, in order for the rate of infection to continue to decline, we must remain vigilant and careful.”
Until May 7, Cruzado’s letter said, MSU will continue with online teaching for students and telework for employees. After that date, in addition to social distancing and increased sanitization, employees will be encouraged to wear non-medical face masks and those not feeling well will be asked to stay home. Final examines are scheduled for the week of May 4.
“I want to emphasize, that we are asking units to make plans with the understanding that those plans may need to change based on the rate of infection in Gallatin County and in the state,” Cruzado wrote. “The goal is for all of us to implement our plans in such a manner that it helps us advance to a next step of progress and minimizes the need to retrench isolation measures.”
The university’s decision to slowly return to campus comes after Gov. Steve Bullock’s announcement this week that statewide restrictions will begin to be lifted in phases, beginning this weekend. In the governor’s directive, public schools are allowed to reopen on May 7, though individual counties, cities and school districts are able to remain closed after that date.
