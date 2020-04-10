One impact of the coronavirus emergency is that a hiring freeze has been ordered throughout the Montana University System, but the Bozeman campus has been granted an exception to hire a new dean for its largest college.
Montana State University announced Thursday that three finalists will be interviewed virtually on April 16 for dean of the College of Letters and Science. Each will have an online public forum to answer questions.
The finalists are all Montanans: Tamela Eitle, MSU vice provost for curriculum, accreditation and assessment and professor of sociology; Yves Idzerda, head of MSU’s physics department and professor of physics; and Jenny McNulty, interim dean of the College of Humanities and Sciences and professor of mathematical sciences at the University of Montana.
The hiring freeze that the University System imposed statewide March 18 will remain in force indefinitely, said Kevin McRae, deputy commissioner for human resources.
Some rare exceptions have been approved on every campus, including MSU’s dean of Letters and Science and the UM’s College of Humanities and Sciences.
“In both cases, we determined that the senior leadership positions in the two largest academic colleges at Montana’s two largest universities need to be filled,” McRae wrote in an email.
A few other exceptions have been made for, he said, certain positions “where literally no current personnel will be available next academic year to perform the work if we don’t recruit.”
McRae put the hiring freeze in a positive light, saying that overall it will have a good effect because it requires “prudent scrutiny” of all job searches. Any exceptions have to meet critical needs, have no real alternative, have funding and meet student demand.
He pointed to Inside Higher Education’s report this month that scores of American colleges and universities have imposed hiring freezes so they can avoid layoffs later. College administrators still don’t know whether the coronavirus pandemic will put student enrollment and state funding in “a nosedive,” or whether enrollment might actually rise, as it did after the 2008 Great Recession, when many workers without jobs returned to college.
The current crisis means even more uncertainty for adjunct instructors, who already have no job security, the report said. The virus has also left some campus leaders wondering if they’re even going to be able to open in the fall.
In response to the virus and statewide stay-at-home orders, the Montana University System last month moved all in-person classes to online classes. MSU asked students to leave the dorms and return to their homes if possible for their own health and safety.
Professors are still teaching online, but dorms and dining halls are largely emptied, so dining hall staffs have been furloughed, as they usually are each summer, McRae said.
“This year ‘summer’ came early for most dorm and dining services,” McRae said. “We will be positioning to bring as many back in the fall as we can.”
However, MSU hasn’t laid off or furloughed any employees, said Tracy Ellig, vice president for communications on the Bozeman campus.
MSU’s job search website lists more than 70 faculty openings and nine staff openings. About 70 of the faculty listings are for “applicant pools,” for jobs MSU is always seeking applicants, jobs that may be short-term or part-time, Ellig said. Resumes are kept for up to two years.
The remaining four faculty job listings are for positions that have been approved for hire or are under review to decide whether the search will continue, he said.
Ellig described the hiring freeze as a wise move, allowing MSU “to protect our core academic mission and our existing workforce.”
“No one can predict what the next months will bring in terms of the pandemic or the economy,” he wrote. “We are hopeful, but also cautious.”
