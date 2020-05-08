Montana State University is holding one of the most unusual graduation ceremonies in its history — conducted online because of the coronavirus pandemic — and university leaders took the opportunity to remind graduates that past generations have faced and conquered even greater challenges.
In a videotaped message from her home library, President Waded Cruzado talked about her grandmother Julia, born in 1905 in her native Puerto Rico. She experienced a hurricane, World War I, the Spanish influenza epidemic, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami by the time she was 12.
“In the face of adversity, she became a force of nature. She blossomed, she thrived,” Cruzado said.
The president told graduates that their own families have similar stories of ancestors who braved hard conditions and conquered the odds. Perhaps someday your descendants will brag about you overcoming adversity, she said. “You have reason to be proud. Congratulations for your huge accomplishment… You go out in the world and shine brightly, forever in blue and gold.”
Forced to cancel the traditional extravaganza in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, which holds 8,000 people, MSU officials did their best to create an online version of graduation for more than 2,200 students.
Each college held its own event, live-streamed on Facebook — from Honors on Thursday, to Engineering, Business, Education, Nursing, Health and Human Development, Gallatin College and Agriculture on Friday. On Saturday online celebrations will be held by the colleges of Letters and Science, Arts and Architecture, and the Graduate School.
The virtual events featured lots of warm congratulations, inspiring words and photo memories of the past four years, even if they lacked the excitement of tossing caps in the air, the big blue-and-gold balloon drop and the Spirit of the West Marching Band playing “Go, ‘Cats, go!”
The College of Engineering ceremony on Friday ranged from serious to silly to the wisdom of Dr. Seuss. Professor John Paxton, director of computing and computer science, did a riff on the Seuss book, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go.”
“With a CS degree you can make a good earning,
“What’s more important is a yearning for learning!”
Hunter Lloyd, a teaching professor who specializes in robots, appeared in a video with his white, foot-tall, humanoid robot. It stood up, did tai-chi maneuvers and chided Lloyd for leaving it locked up “in a dark, scary closet” for the past two months.
A photo collage showed engineering students having fun — snowboarding, skiing, boating at a Whitefish lake — as well as learning — from investigating the construction of MSU’s new dormitory to attending educational events in Yellowstone National Park to Singapore, Detroit, Vienna and Alaska.
Engineering Dean Brett Gunnink said in his video message, “I know this is not the graduation experience you were expecting a few months ago.” He urged grads to find creative ways to celebrate, and feel welcome to return Dec. 19, for the winter commencement ceremony, when he hopes to shake their hands.
The faculty had to learn to use new online tools and techniques to finish the semester, after in-person classes were canceled during spring break, and seniors had to be enterprising to complete their studies, Gunnink said.
He pointed to the World War II uniform of his father-in-law, who served in an Army field hospital corps from Normandy to Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, before returning to Montana to earn his degree. In that generation, Gunnink said, “lives were interrupted by world crisis. We face a different crisis today. I know you’re prepared for the challenge.
“Be proud, be bold, be strong,” he concluded. “Be a Bobcat.”
