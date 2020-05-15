Maddy Ouellette was excited back in February when she interviewed for an “awesome” marketing and sales job and the employer was willing to hold the position for her until she graduated in May from Montana State University.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and the economy started to shut down. Instead of signing her up over spring break, the company representative gave her the bad news: hiring freeze.
“You work so hard and in February you’re like ‘Cool, I found a sweet job,’” said Ouellette, 22, a business marketing major from Billings. The hiring freeze wasn’t a surprise, but it was disappointing and there were some tears at first. “You’re kind of stuck, when you thought today you’d be starting a new job.”
At least two friends from MSU have seen their job searches run into hiring freeze after hiring freeze, she said. “It’s a really common thing.”
Across the country, thousands of 2020 college students are graduating into the worst economy since the Great Recession of 2008. After 10 years for steady economic growth, unemployment has soared to 14.7% and 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits.
Yet Carina Beck, director of MSU’s Allen Yarnell Center for Student Success, which includes the career center, remains positive.
“This situation is unprecedented,” said Beck, who has helped MSU students start their careers for 18 years. As bad as the monthly Labor Department jobs report looks, she sees reasons for optimism.
The unemployment rate for people with less than a high school diploma is 21%, and those with some college education are at 15%, Beck said. But college graduates with a bachelor’s degree or higher are doing far better at 8.4%.
Earning a college degree is good for two reasons, she said. You’re significantly less likely to be unemployed. And you’re more likely to have the kind of job you can do from home in the coronavirus environment, like teaching, computer science or engineering.
“That’s the privilege of education and technology,” Beck said. “This is the knowledge economy.”
Employers are posting fewer career-opening jobs than usual with the MSU career center – but they’re still posting. Since March 17, when Montana started closure and stay-at-home orders, MSU’s career center has posted 149 job openings for new grads, plus 93 positions for alumni with experience.
The National Association of Colleges and Employers reported 22% of employers were considering rescinding job offers to new college grads, but Beck said MSU hasn’t heard of many rescinded job offers.
The career center has hosted two webinars with the Associated Students of MSU to provide support for students facing the new jobs landscape and those are online.
Beck’s advice to grads is, “first and foremost, you can’t give up.” There will always be opportunity, even in a poor economy. Companies are looking for people who can help them innovate, who can function well in a virtual environment and who can replace retiring workers.
Boeing, historically a major employer of MSU grads, is laying off 10% of its 160,000 workers. But companies are still hiring, Beck said, in engineering, construction, defense, computer science, math, graphic design, writing, project management, education, nonprofits, and agencies like the State Department, USDA and National Institutes of Health.
If your job offer has been rescinded, she said, talk with a career center coach or a faculty mentor. Strategize, network and find out what your industry needs.
“University graduates, they can provide solutions to problems,” Beck said. “That’s the advantage of having a college degree – that ability to think critically and find solutions.”
“These are some of the best and brightest in a generation. They have a work ethic and humility,” she said. “That’s why so many employ our students.”
Ouellette said she’s living with her folks and applying for jobs. Most email back saying they have a hiring freeze “but we’ll keep your resume on file.” Still, she’s feeling more upbeat as she sees promising signs that the economic shutdown might be coming to an end.
“It might just make us tougher,” Ouellette said.
Free help is available to MSU students and graduates by visiting the Success Center in the Strand Union Building basement, calling 994-7627 or visiting the website (www.montana.edu/aycss/).
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.