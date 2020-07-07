Montana State University has so far given out $3.5 million in federal emergency relief grants to 6,147 students in response to the pandemic.
But that’s less than the $5.2 million the Bozeman campus has promised to distribute, and the campus is reaching out to students who qualify for more funds.
MSU has posted a report on its website showing how it’s handling federal money from the Coronavirus Assistance, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act.
In all, MSU agreed to receive $10.4 million in April. It must use at least half the money as emergency financial aid grants to students.
The total number of students eligible for the aid is about 7,400. MSU’s total enrollment is more than 16,000.
“MSU has been able to use these federal funds to directly help almost 6,200 students with expenses such as food, housing, course materials, health care and childcare arising from the pandemic,” university spokesman Michael Becker wrote in an email.
“We know the COVID-19 situation has been hard. People have lost jobs, childcare and more. They have bills to pay. Hopefully this federal aid will provide some relief.”
The money is supposed to go to undergraduates and grad students who were enrolled on March 16 and weren’t graduating in May.
Grants were prioritized based on students’ financial aid application (FAFSA) forms and “expected family contribution” calculations.
“We focused the initial round of funding on the students with the greatest demonstrated financial need, as determined by their FAFSA filings,” Becker wrote.
“Now we are looking to disburse additional CARES funds to students who applied for that first round of grants, and this will amount to roughly a few hundred more dollars by mid-July for those students with the greatest need.”
Unlike loans, the grants do not have to be paid back.
MSU will contact students according to need. The remaining funds will be distributed according to an application or appeal process that is still being developed.
Students who haven’t received funds but feel they may qualify can contact the financial aid office, Becker said.
MSU has sent out several emails to each eligible student, he said, but about 1,000 haven’t responded.
“It’s a hard time” for students, Becker said. “The federal government made this money available. We want to be sure it goes to those who need it.”
