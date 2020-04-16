Facing financial losses from the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Montana has temporarily furloughed 63 employees and its president has taken a voluntary pay cut, but similar measures aren’t taking place at Montana State University.
UM President Seth Bodnar announced the furloughs Monday in an email, saying they would last until Aug. 1. They mainly affect workers in the dining halls and dormitories, where the number of students in residence has dropped below 100, the Missoulian reported.
At the MSU campus in Bozeman, no employees have been furloughed and President Waded Cruzado hasn’t taken a pay cut, according to Tracy Ellig, an MSU spokesman.
“President Bodnar’s decision is specific to the University of Montana’s situation of temporarily furloughing 63 employees until August 1,” Ellig wrote in an email. “Again, MSU has not laid off or furloughed any employees. We remain focused on keeping all our employees working.”
There are fewer than 300 students still living in the MSU dorms, out of 3,600 available spaces, he added. “All the students are practicing social distancing.”
Bodnar wrote that UM’s furloughed employees were given one month’s notice, would continue to receive benefits and health insurance, would remain UM employees and would be eligible for unemployment insurance. As soon as possible, he said, they would be brought back to work on campus.
Bodnar donated a quarter of his $326,524 annual salary, or approximately $80,800, to UM to help its budget, which has lost millions of dollars from refunding students for dorm and dining hall fees. He said other senior leaders would donate as well.
“While this certainly will not solve all of the challenges we face, we cannot continually talk about the importance of the UM family without being willing to help those whom this crisis has profoundly impacted,” Bodnar wrote.
In response to the coronavirus threat, MSU moved class instruction from in-person to online March 12, and on March 18 urged students not to return to campus from spring break but to go to their family homes.
The commissioner of higher education for the Montana University System on March 20 offered prorated refunds of dorm and dining hall fees to students who had to move out. That has been estimated to cost the MSU campus up to $7 million. Graduation ceremonies were canceled and a hiring freeze was imposed throughout the system.
This week MSU announced that its summer classes would be held through online and remote delivery, not in person, though there’s a chance a small number of hands-on courses may be held later in the summer, including some Gallatin College workforce training courses.
From the emergency CARES Act passed by Congress, MSU, the state’s largest campus, is expected to receive an estimated $10.5 million, while UM would receive $8.1 million, according to MUS estimates.
