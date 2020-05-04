This week’s online graduation ceremonies for more than 2,200 Montana State University students will be like nothing ever held before, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and professors and campus leaders are striving to make the virtual events fun and meaningful.
“We’re going to focus on the joy of sending these incredible students into the world,” said Ilse-Mari Lee, dean of the Honors College. “It’s an opportunity to tell students, our eyes are on you, we’re so proud.”
“This is the moment we’ve always been preparing our students for,” said Royce Smith, dean of the College of Arts and Architecture. “When life throws you a curve ball, what are you going to do?” They should, he said, “be creative and stick to your passions, and figure out how to do it anyway.”
Each college will hold an online ceremony at a particular time that students and families can stream as a Facebook Live event, said Tracy Ellig, an MSU spokesman. That will allow faculty and students to interact with each other in real time.
Graduates will see prerecorded video messages from President Waded Cruzado, college deans and student President Taylor Blossom. After that, each college will give its own flair to the online ceremony.
“There was a lot of creativity put into this — the faculty really gave it some heart,” Ellig said. “The faculty has been working incredibly hard to do online instruction and they wanted to do something as nice as possible. I think students and their families will be pleased.”
The first online ceremony, at 7 p.m. Thursday, will be the Honors College. Lee said it’s sad that the faculty can’t hug their 146 graduates, but they’re still happy to mark such an important milestone.
Students are “just so happy we’re doing something,” Lee said. “And parents are, too.”
The Honors College’s celebration will feature a photo collage of all the graduates. Another high point will be Lee playing cello beneath the Bobcat Spirit statue, starting with one of her favorite songs — Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”
“I found a way to segue into the fight song,” Lee said. “It will end with a rousing ‘Go, ‘Cats, go!’”
There will be traditional faculty and student speakers selected by the honors students — Tommy Donovan, a “beloved professor” whose seminar on death and mortality often has students lining up, Lee said, and past student vice president Sophia Elias. Spirit of Discovery awards will be given to faculty members picked by students as great mentors.
Graduates should receive this week graduation boxes filled with diploma sleeves, blue and gold tassels, balloons and other celebratory items, Ellig said.
Smith said the College of Arts and Architecture has also mailed each student a gift to help remind them of their college experience, along with a letter urging each one to make the world a better place.
The College of Nursing will celebrate the graduation of 100 undergraduates and 16 graduate students, said Dean Sarah Shannon. The online ceremony will combine new technology with old traditions, including the nurses’ pinning ceremony.
“It’s a very moving ceremony,” Shannon said. In addition, graduates will recite the oath of the professional nurse.
“I’ll get the pledge out and we’ll read it together,” Shannon said. “It’s very meaningful. It’s really a testament to the professional code of ethics.”
Sixty-one nursing graduates worked hard to graduate three weeks early so they could go out and join the workforce during the pandemic, Shannon said. “They’re anxious to get out there and help.”
Ellig said MSU is still hoping that this spring’s graduates will be able to return for the winter graduation ceremony Dec. 19, when they could walk the stage in their caps and gowns. Honorary doctorates will be awarded then to former MSU President Bill Tietz and Todd Garrison, founder of the ChildWise Institute.
Until then, the celebration will have to be virtual, to avoid spreading the virus in a Fieldhouse filled with thousands of cheering friends and family members.
“Our students have worked incredibly hard for four to six years,” Ellig said. “We want to do our very best to help them celebrate this accomplishment in unprecedented circumstances.”
Streaming information for each college will be posted on MSU’s website. After the Honors College celebration on Thursday night, here is the schedule for the other colleges’ celebrations:
--Friday, May 8: 11 a.m. Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering; 12:30 p.m. College of Nursing Caring for Our Own Program Celebration; 2 p.m. College of Nursing; 3 p.m. College of Education, Health and Human Development; 3 p.m. College of Business, master of professional accountancy celebration; 4 p.m. Gallatin College; 4:30 p.m. College of Agriculture; and 5 p.m. Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship.
--Saturday, May 9: 9 a.m. Graduate School; 11 a.m. College of Letters and Science; and 3:30 p.m. College of Arts and Architecture.
In addition, Montana Hall will be lit up Wednesday night in honor of health care workers, Ellig said, and on Saturday night in honor of graduates.
