The Montana Department of Labor and Industry announced this week that it will begin processing unemployment insurance payments to independent contractors, self-employed workers and others made eligible for unemployment payments by the federal CARES Act.
Gig workers and self-employed Montanans are just a few workers on the laundry list of people newly eligible for unemployment insurance payments in the form of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. The department is planning to begin issuing those payments, which can be backdated to March 15, within the next 10 days.
That March 15 deadline lines up with when Gov. Steve Bullock announced the statewide stay-at-home order, which is being conditionally lifted in phases beginning this weekend.
However, workers in those categories will need to file for unemployment at mtpua.mt.gov as opposed to MontanaWorks.gov, where regular unemployment claims are filed. The department had previously instructed PUA-eligible workers to file through the regular portal and said in a press release it will contact with those who did so to direct them to the new portal.
“Our new web portal is now live and ready to process claims for self-employed Montanans,” said DLI acting commissioner Brenda Nordlund in a news release from the department. “We’re focused on getting unemployment assistance in the hands of those that need it as quickly as possible and this new technology is a big step in helping Montanans during this time of uncertainty.”
Montanans eligible for PUA payments will also receive an additional $600 per week to all receiving unemployment payments.
More information on who is and isn't eligible for PUA payments can be found on the DLI's website, dli.mt.gov/self-employed-contractors.
Statewide unemployment numbers boomed after the governor’s order in mid-March and have continued to grow since. In the week ending on April 18, 79,843 Montanans had filed an initial or continuing claim for unemployment payments, according to the DLI Montana Labor Market Information database. The week before, 78,186 Montanans asked the state for help via unemployment payments.
In Gallatin County, it appears the number of residents applying for unemployment payments has begun to slow over the past three weeks. Claims skyrocketed in mid-March as they did all over the state and country, going from 731 total claims in the week ending on March 14 to 4,738 in the week ending on March 21. Claims continued to climb quickly to 7,983 in the week ending on March 28 and then 10,475 in the week of April 4, but has stayed under 11,000 since. There were 10,602 initial and continued claims in the county on the week ending on April 11 and 10,606 in the week ending on April 18.
Unemployment claims in Madison and Park counties have also, for the most part, been in line with with the state trend — a spike in the number of claims between March 14 and March 21, continued growth until April 1 and a slight slowdown between April 1 and April 18.
In Park County, there were 1,665 initial and continued claims in the week ending on April 18, up from 1,627 the week before. Park County had 166 claims in the week ending on March 14 and 682 in the week ending on March 21.
Madison County residents filed 76 initial and continued claims for unemployment insurance payments during the week of March 14 and 139 claims the following week. Last week, Madison County filed 405 claims, up from 386 the week prior and 402 in the week ending on April 4.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.