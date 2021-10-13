editor's pick Montana sees record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 13, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin County is seeing as many COVID-19 hospitalization as the surge in November and Montana broke a record on Wednesday for the most people hospitalized since the pandemic started.Despite cases and hospitalizations declining nationwide, COVID-19 in Montana shows no sign of slowing down. Statewide, 510 Montanans were in a hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to data from the Department of Public Health and Human Services.That topped a previous record high of 506 COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Nov. 20, 2020, a spokesperson with DPHHS said in an email to the Chronicle. Gallatin County mirrored the statewide trend on Wednesday, with 34 active hospitalizations, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department.Wednesday’s countywide hospitalizations appear to have tied a record 34 active hospitalizations in late November. Asked late Wednesday afternoon, the health department could not confirm if it was the county’s record.Still, the county has consistently been seeing hospitalization numbers in the high 20s, rivaling numbers seen during last winter’s surge.A seven-day average of 31 hospitalizations for the week ending in Sept. 30 beat a previous high of 28 average weekly hospitalizations on Nov. 26, 2020, according to data from COVID Act Now, a nonprofit organization that tracks pandemic data.Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital had 27 COVID-19 positive patients Wednesday morning, according to spokesperson Lauren Brendel.Big Sky Medical Center had one patient.On Friday, Bozeman Health said it had requested an extension for 10 Montana National Guard members who have been working at Deaconess Hospital since late September.Eight out of 10 of Montana’s largest hospitals were at 80% capacity, according to a DPHHS statewide snapshot on hospital capacity. ICUs were at 90% capacity for the 10 hospitals.There were 652 active cases in Gallatin County on Wednesday. Seventy-three people have died in the county due to complications from the disease. Montana had 12,160 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 2,109 Montanans have died of complications related to the disease.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a dip in COVID-19 cases nationwide, but Montana remains one of the hotspots in the country. Since Aug. 13, active cases have increased 357%.Montana ranked second highest in the nation for number of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days with 576, according to the CDC.Alaska ranked first in the nation — with 777 cases per 100,000 — followed by Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and West Virginia.About 54% of Montana’s eligible population — everyone 12 years and older — was fully vaccinated by Wednesday.In Gallatin County, which ranks fourth in the state for vaccination rates, about 61% of the eligible population was fully vaccinated.A little more than 6,100 breakthrough cases, where a person fully vaccinated still gets infected, have occurred in Montana since February, according to the most recently available DPHHS report published in late September.Still, with hospitalizations matching what was seen during the November surge in cases, data from the state health department still suggest the vaccine works in protecting against serious illness, hospitalization and death.Unvaccinated people are five times more likely to be hospitalized and three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those fully vaccinated, according to a report released late September from DPHHS.A person is considered fully vaccinated about two weeks after getting a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.The state health department found that unvaccinated people accounted for 89% of cases, 88% of hospitalizations and 83% of COVID-19 deaths of just more than 30,800 cases analyzed between February to September.It mirrored local data, crunched by the Gallatin City-County Health Department, that found nine out of 10 people in the county hospitalized between April and September were unvaccinated. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 