While public schools in many states face emergency budget cuts and layoff threats because of the coronavirus pandemic, Montana schools are faring better for now, though hard times could be on the horizon.
The Bozeman School District is in line receive $760,675 from the CARES Act passed by Congress, out of $40.7 million for elementary and high schools statewide. The money is to be used “to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus,” according to the Montana Office of Public Instruction.
“We’re feeling really fortunate in Montana,” Mike Waterman, the Bozeman district’s business services director, said Tuesday. “Financially, we’re in as good a spot as we can be.”
That’s because the 2019 Montana Legislature has already set the funding formula to allocate money for public schools for the current school year and for the school year that starts in August.
Republican lawmakers recently called for making budget cuts and furloughing some state employees now, in anticipation of a steep drop in state revenues from corporate and individual income taxes and oil and gas revenues. But Gov. Steve Bullock rejected the idea, saying cuts are premature and adding to unemployment rolls doesn’t make sense.
“The governor has promised all our funds are going to continue to flow,” Waterman said.
The CARES Act money is one-time money, so Bozeman schools won’t use it on salaries or other ongoing expenses. School officials are considering using some of the money for the school lunch program, elementary curriculum and to cushion against future cuts.
“We’re not going to budget all of it right now,” Waterman said, because the hits to school budgets are likely to come after the 2021 Legislature meets next winter.
Times are tougher in other states, where school districts face “a looming financial meltdown,” NPR reported Tuesday. Ohio’s governor has called for $300 million in school spending cuts, Georgia is preparing for a 14% cut, Michigan has warned of school cuts as deep as 25% and school districts nationally have laid off or furloughed nearly a half-million employees.
In Bozeman, Waterman said, “At this point we’re not laying off teachers, we’re not laying off anyone. Teachers have been working hard to pivot to online learning. We’re fortunate we’ve got money to pay them at least this year and next year.”
Education Week reported that Montana would be one of three states with the fewest teacher reductions.
The CARES money can be used for a broad range of needs, from sanitizing schools to training teachers to anything principals and school leaders find “necessary to address the needs of individual schools.”
Nationally some public school advocates have criticized Betsy DeVos, the Trump administration’s education secretary, for increasing the portion of federal virus relief funds that public schools must share with private and religious schools.
Rather than sharing as is typically done with Title I federal funds — based on the number of low-income students in private schools or home schools — DeVos has directed public schools to share based on all students in non-public schools, regardless of income. In communities with more private or Catholic school students, like Butte or Billings, that means a larger share of federal funds.
In Bozeman, however, Waterman said it’s a relatively small share. The school district plans to set aside 2% of its virus relief funds or about $15,600, though the final amount could be larger or smaller. Bozeman has sent letters to local private schools in the district like Petra Academy and Heritage Christian to ask if they wish to participate in the federal virus relief.
If they do, Waterman said, the Bozeman district wouldn’t write them a check but rather would ask what they’d like to use the money for and then purchase it for them.
The New York Times reported that Democrats have accused DeVos of using the virus relief money to promote private schools, and reported that in Montana, DeVos’s guidance would “shift more than $1.5 million to private and home schools, up from about $206,469 that the schools are due under current law.”
Dylan Klapmeier, OPI spokesman, said the state office doesn’t know where the $1.5 million estimate came from.
He also rejected a Montana Democratic Party allegation that Elsie Arntzen, superintendent of public schools, failed to stand up for public schools when it came to virus relief funds.
“The superintendent is not pro-privatization of Montana public schools,” Klapmeier said. “She believes the best education is where public, private, homeschools … work together in the best interests of students.”
Gallatin County school districts will receive virus relief funds based mainly on their share of federal Title I funds, which aim to close achievement gaps for low-income students. According to an OPI email, that works out to: Bozeman $760,675, Belgrade $577,439, Three Forks $120,899, Manhattan $85,982, West Yellowstone $49,757, Monforton $38,981, Willow Creek $32,896, Amsterdam $27,547, Gallatin Gateway $20,663, Anderson $14,258, LaMotte $11,261, Springhill $10,335, Cottonwood $10,335, Pass Creek $10,276, Malmborg $10,256.
