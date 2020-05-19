The coronavirus pandemic has produced a recession more severe than anything Montana has experienced since World War II, says one of the state’s top economists.
Patrick Barkey, director of the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, predicts it will likely take until 2022 or longer for the state to climb out of this economic hole.
Barkey said Tuesday the downturn is steeper and the recovery will be slower than he first thought, and he feels more pessimistic than in April.
“We’re falling in a very deep hole,” Barkey said. “So climbing out of a very deep hole is difficult.”
The bureau’s May report on the economic impacts of COVID-19 in Montana revises its first analysis in April. That had said the economic decline would be worse than the Great Recession of 2008-2009.
But Barkey did see a possible silver lining for Montana’s future when the nation does finally emerge from the recession.
“I believe this pandemic is going to change the equation for large cities, speed the exodus from very large counties” with populations over one million, Barkey said.
“Where are they going to go? They may look fondly at a place like Bozeman, like Montana. It could make our state more attractive.”
But for this year, the estimates in the bureau’s May report, based on new information about consumer spending, unemployment and similar data, “paint a bleaker picture of the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.”
The new report forecasts for 2020:
n A loss of 75,000 jobs, especially in health care, transportation and agriculture.
n Personal income falling $6.4 billion, or 11.7%.
n A slower economic recovery, so that it will take longer than two years to catch up to the strong growth enjoyed back in 2019.
There have been steep declines in consumer spending on restaurants, clothing, recreation, flying, motor vehicles and health care. The biggest job losses have been seen in health care, hotels and restaurants, and retail stores.
“This year is going to be a complete disaster for tourism,” Barkey said.
“One of the big surprises in the first quarter data is how badly health care performed as an industry,” he said. Consumer spending on health care fell 18%. “We’ve never seen health care fall like that in a recession.”
Montana may have done a good job compared to most states in slowing or halting the spread of the deadly virus — it has had just 471 confirmed cases and 16 deaths, some of the lowest numbers in the nation. Yet it still had shelter-in-place orders that closed much of the economy. And consumers are still reacting with a lot of fear.
“People are trickling in” to restaurants, Barkey said, “because they’re afraid.”
How long the recovery will take probably depends on where you live in the state, he said. After the 2008 recession, Billings and Eastern Montana recovered fast because of the Bakken oil boom, while Bozeman was at first much slower, suffering a “horrible housing bust.”
Barkey did see some bright spots in the economy. Amazon and grocery stores are doing well. Consumers are increasingly adopting new technologies and finding they can often work from home.
Americans are upset about supply chains that depend on China for protective equipment or Europe for vaccines, he said, so “more home-grown production could be good for some places like Bozeman” with a thriving high-tech sector.
He cautioned that a lot is still unknown. In the past month the bureau’s forecast changed quickly for the worse, and it could change quickly again, depending on what happens with the virus.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.