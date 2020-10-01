HELENA (AP) — Nearly half of Montana’s confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in September as the state continues to see record numbers of cases.
The state reported 429 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily total by a margin of 81 cases.
Just over 6,000 of the state’s 13,500 known cases of COVID-19, or 44% were reported in September.
Gallatin County Thursday reported 35 new cases and 173 active cases. Seven people are currently hospitalized.
The state has reported a total of 181 coronavirus-related deaths. There are currently 178 people hospitalized with the respiratory virus. Of the record of new cases reported Thursday, 93 were in Yellowstone County; 66 were in Flathead County. Yellowstone County has 944 active cases, by far the most in the state.
The case numbers are thought to be much higher because not everyone has been tested, and studies show people can have COVID-19 without having symptoms.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.