While the majority of Montana’s known COVID-19 cases come from a handful of counties, the state is starting to see a higher rate of the disease spreading locally, according to a new state analysis.
The analysis will help the state decide how to respond to COVID-19, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said during a press conference Tuesday.
“It sheds light a little bit on who this virus impacts, how it spreads and patient outcomes,” Bullock said.
The state released the analysis roughly an hour after the governor’s press conference.
State epidemiologists examined Montana’s 377 known cases of COVID-19 as of April 10, although public health officials have said there are likely cases that have gone unreported.
While travel-related cases contributed to the majority of the state’s outbreaks early on, public health workers investigating how people got the virus have tracked a decline in those cases.
According to the analysis, about 30% of Montana’s cases have been linked to travel. About 70% were people who contracted the illness locally, including those who became sick through contact with family members or through a cluster of illnesses.
Out of the state’s total, 26% of the cases were defined as community acquired, meaning health officials couldn’t link those illnesses with any other known cases.
Most of those those cases without a clear link were in Gallatin and Yellowstone counties, two of the hardest-hit places in the state. About a third of cases in Gallatin, Missoula and Yellowstone counties are linked to patients without a tie to a known case.
Gallatin County has become known as the state’s COVID-19 hotspot and accounts for 36% of Montana’s known cases.
Roughly 13% Gallatin County’s 135 cases as of the analysis were tied to one of five clusters.
That included a worksite with nine cases and two office settings with two-to-four cases each. Social events contributed nine cases, which the state said happened before Bullock’s directive for people to stay home.
“While a number of cases were recognized in college students and tourists, it does not appear that spring break or visitors to ski areas contributed significantly to the cases in Gallatin County,” according to the analysis.
There were 28 counties reporting COVID-19 cases by April 10, 15 of which indicated at least one person acquired the virus while there. However, the analysis said only five counties reported what the state deemed “widespread” transmission.
When it comes to demographics, the analysis shows Montana’s cases are split evenly between men and women.
The state was able to record the race of 86% of the confirmed cases. Out of that, 94.4% of the patients identified as white and 3.7% as Native American. Other races represented less than a percent of the state’s known totals.
This illness is known for the fact that it can have more detrimental outcomes for people who are 65 and older. But it can infect anyone.
The largest age group of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Montana are young.
People between 20 to 29 years old make up 20% of the state’s known cases. The median age for all Montana cases is 48.
Health officials are still learning about this disease, but know that it can spread fast once it’s in a community.
Public health officials first identified the illness in Montana on March 14. It was another two weeks before the state logged its first 100 cases. Since that point, state officials recorded a steady increase of 100 cases every five days.
Bullock said Tuesday that rate of growth has seemed to slow. He said it could be an early indicator that staying home is helping prevent more outbreaks in Montana.
Tuesday, the state reported five new diagnoses of the disease, for a total of 399 cases. In the last four days that weren’t included in the analysis, there have been 22 new cases reported.
“It’s too soon to tell whether this slow growth will continue,” Bullock said.
Public Health officials have said there could be waves of this illness, especially before there is a vaccine.
Bozeman Health officials estimated last week that southwest Montana will see a peak in COVID-19 cases the week of April 27.
