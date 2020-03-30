Montana officials say they’re trying to gather more than a day’s worth of supplies to run novel coronavirus tests. In the meantime, the state lab processing hundreds of tests a day could be close to reaching its maximum load, meaning some tests would be prioritized over others.
As of late, it hasn’t been unheard of for the Montana state lab to run upwards of 400 COVID-19 tests a day.
During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Steve Bullock said until this week, the state’s ability to test for the virus could change overnight as Montana received a maximum supply of 600 tests a day from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bullock said as of Tuesday, Montana had 1,600 test kits after pushing for more and expected another 1,500 from the CDC this week.
“I do continue to have concerns that if the national supply chain were to fall through, even for one day, that we’d fall behind in our ability to test,” Bullock said.
Bullock said he wants to make testing “further available” so that harder hit places like Gallatin County are able to trace who may have come in contact with someone infected with the virus to see how far it could spread.
The number of people sick with the virus in Gallatin County translates to roughly 40% of the state’s overall tally of 198 cases.
Tuesday’s conference came a day after national news outlets, including New York Times and CBS, reported that during a governors’ call with President Donald Trump, Bullock said the state didn’t have enough testing supplies.
But Tuesday, Bullock said so far no one in Montana has been turned away from a test because the state didn’t have the kits.
“In an ideal world maybe we would be testing everyone, but by the same token, I and others are working everyday to even make sure that we have a sufficient testing supply,” Bullock said. “We have not gotten to the place as a nation where we’re aggressively testing everyone.”
State Medical Officer Gregory Holzman said if a Montana provider thinks someone should be tested, then that test should happen.
“I'm letting the governor and others worry about continuing to get our supplies,” he said.
Holzman said the state lab likely has the capacity to process as many as 500 tests a day.
In a Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services letter to local health departments on March 26, state officials said the lab has been able to run every test providers have sent in each day.
“However, with increasing testing we suspect capacity will be met,” the letter said.
Holzman said when that happens, the lab would prioritize tests in three tiers, with the goal to run first priorities each day and delaying others.
The first priority would include hospitalized patients with symptoms of COVID-19 in order for providers to know if they need to put on protective equipment that’s globally in short supply. Holzman said the U.S. Health and Human Services notified the state Monday that it would receive rapid COVID-19 testing equipment to distribute to hospitals for when providers need to know quickly if they’re dealing with an infected patient.
That first priority would also include running tests for health care workers, first responders and people with a greater risk of a serious illness if infected with COVID-19.
The vast majority of Montanans diagnosed with the disease have been able to recover from home.
The next priority would be people who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or who recently traveled to an area of concern within 14 days of developing the virus’ symptoms.
The final tier are those without symptoms of the disease. Holzman added just because someone doesn’t have the virus one day doesn’t mean they couldn’t catch it the next. He said testing people without symptoms could give them a false sense of security.
Holzman said he believes the state’s continued tracking of COVID-19 cases in Montana offers “a decent reflection of what’s going on in the community.”
“But is it complete, is it 100% complete? We don’t know that unless we test everyone at one point in time,” said Holzman, once again adding that those results could change by the next day.
He repeated people’s best chance to avoid the illness is to stay home and to wash their hands.
