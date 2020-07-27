State law enforcement officials are warning Montanans about scams in which phony health care workers solicit money amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Attorney General Tim Fox said in a news release that scammers are trying to profit from the “confusion and fear” surrounding the spread of the disease.
“Don’t give out any financial information, and never pay someone who claims to be a contact tracer. Legitimate contact tracers will never ask for payment,” Fox said.
People who contract COVID-19 share information to help health officials determine how many people the infected person came into contact with. Health officials working under county health departments typically call infected persons and ask them questions based on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention form.
The health official will ask the infected person to recall 48 hours before they began experiencing symptoms. They’ll typically ask the person to identify anyone they were closer than 6 feet to for at least 15 minutes during those two days.
Close contacts will then get tested for the disease and are required to remain at home for 14 days from their last exposure to the virus.
Fox asked people to be cautious and avoid paying any money to people claiming to be contact tracers.
In the news release, Fox included information infected people need not share with contact tracers like social security numbers and immigration status. He asked people to be cautious about clicking links or downloading information.
Contact tracers do not need this information, Fox’s release said.
People who wish to report contact tracing scams or any other COVID-19 related frauds could call 1-800-481-6896.
