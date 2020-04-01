With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, response to the census has been slow.
Montana’s response rate was 29% on Wednesday. Nationwide, the response rate was 36%.
The highest response rate is in Yellowstone County, where 36% of residents have completed the census. The lowest rate was 4% in Prairie County.
Gallatin County is on the high end with a 32% response rate.
The low response rate likely stems from recent changes at the U.S. Census Bureau.
To slow the spread of the coronavirus, the federal government has pushed back operations about a month. Workers have stopped leaving information on people’s doorsteps. There are also fewer workers staffing the phone lines and processing paper surveys.
As a result, the U.S. Census Bureau is urging people to complete the survey online, said spokesperson Josh Manning in an email. However, many areas of Montana have limited internet, so residents may be less able to complete the survey online.
Manning said he remains optimistic because the census will now end in mid-August instead of in July. This gives people additional time to complete the survey and will likely lead to more responses.
At the state level, the coronavirus has also prompted changes that may be leading to the low response rate, said Department of Commerce spokesperson Emilie Saunders.
The Department of Commerce, which works to encourage people to respond to the census, has switched from in-person events to mail and social media campaigns.
The state had planned to have 200 libraries and other local organizations where people could use the internet to complete the census. Those sites are now closed.
The Department of Commerce is urging people to post photos and videos on social media to encourage others to complete the census. The Department of Commerce is also partnering with non-profits and schools to send out printed materials.
“The good news is the bureau has extended the deadline to respond to August 14, and there is potential it may get extended even later,” Saunders said.
Even a small undercount could have major implications for Montana. For each resident counted, the state will receive nearly $2,000 annually in federal dollars, which means missing a single person costs $20,000 because the census occurs once per decade.
The census also lays the groundwork for creating legislative districts and could lead to Montana gaining a second U.S. representative.
Having accurate population statistics is crucial for local efforts, including determining where to build new roads and schools and where to locate certain services.
For fast-growing places like Bozeman, an accurate count could be important because the city could become eligible for significant additional federal dollars.
The Bozeman-Gallatin Complete Count Committee, which works to get people to respond to the census, has been unable to do as much as it planned because of the coronavirus.
“We have been focused on slowing the spread of coronavirus, so the census hasn’t been our number one priority as it would have been without the pandemic,” said Melody Mileur, a city of Bozeman spokesperson who has been working on local census efforts.
She said the committee remains hopeful that with the online survey, which wasn’t available with previous censuses, the local response rate will increase.
“We are still doing what we can, and hopefully, the online survey will eliminate barriers for people,” Mileur said.
