Montana health centers will receive more than $3 million from the federal government to expand testing for COVID-19, including $274,459 that will go to Community Health Partners in Park and Gallatin counties.
The funding, announced Thursday, is aimed at making testing more widespread and accessible. It could be used to buy personal protective equipment, to train staff for procurement and administration of tests, for laboratory services, for contact tracing or to expand drive-up testing capabilities.
The money will be distributed among 14 health centers around the state.
Buck Taylor, spokesperson for Community Health Partners, said that while their clinics don’t have the ability to run tests onsite, they’ll be able to use this money to buy equipment needed to collect specimens that are sent to the state lab.
Bozeman Health has been running drive-up testing sites in Bozeman and Big Sky, which are more efficient than collecting specimens at individual clinics, Taylor said. However, it’s not practical for everyone in both counties to drive to Bozeman or Big Sky. Taylor said the funding could be used to boost testing capabilities at its clinic in West Yellowstone.
“This money is there to help make those kinds of decisions,” Taylor said.
The money is part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Through the Health Resources and Services Administration, the agency will award $583 million to 1,385 health centers by the HRSA around the U.S.
Federally qualified health centers, like Community Health Partners, offer medical, dental and behavioral health services on a sliding-fee scale to ensure people can afford to access health care.
Both of Montana’s U.S. senators announced the money in separate news releases. Republican Sen. Steve Daines said he would continue to try to expand testing in the state.
“As we work to safely reopen the economy, it’s critical that Montana has the ability to conduct widespread testing, and health centers are essential to make testing more accessible,” Daines said.
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester said in a release that while he’s glad to have secured funding for testing, the Trump administration needs to do more to provide critical resources to frontline workers.
“We need to slow the spread of the virus so that we can safely reopen Montana as quickly as possible, but in order to do it, testing is the name of the game,” Tester said.
Gov. Steve Bullock announced a plan last week to increase testing for the virus in Montana to 60,000 per month with a focus on residents and employees at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.