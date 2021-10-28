Montana governor says Biden's vaccine order for federal contractors is 'unenforceable' in Montana By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Oct 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Gov. Greg Gianforte is shown in this February photo. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gov. Greg Gianforte released a letter Wednesday pushing back against President Joe Biden’s order for federal contractors to get vaccinated, writing that the president’s executive order is “unenforceable” by state law.Gianforte’s letter offered guidance from his administration on how the president’s executive order — which was signed in early September — would not affect federal contractors and subcontractors in the state because of House Bill 702, which is meant to protect against discrimination based on vaccination status.“COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including as a condition of employment, are illegal in Montana, and state law makes clear that contract terms that violate Montana public policy are unenforceable,” Gianforte said in the letter. “As such, President Biden’s order is unenforceable.” The governor’s guidance outlined the variety of scenarios where the president’s order does not apply to workers and federal contractors in Montana. For example, contractors working on a federal highway through a state contract using federal funds would not be affected, Gianforte said. Neither does the order apply to money used from federal grants.A footnote in the letter indicated that the governor’s guidance “should not be construed as legal advice.”Biden’s order added a clause to federal contracts that indicated that contractors and subcontractors — and their employees — who are newly contracted, have renewed a contract or have extended a contract with the federal government, need to get vaccinated.That order is different from the other aspect of the White House’s ”Vaccinating the Unvaccinated” plan announced in September, which applies to businesses with 100 or more employees. That mandate, and how it could be implemented, was handed to the Occupational Health and Safety Administration last month. Language outlining how the mandate could work was submitted to the Office of Management and Budget for review earlier this month.Anthony Johnstone, a law professor at the University of Montana, said in an email that Gianforte’s letter of guidance goes beyond Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s guidance letter released on Oct. 26.Knudsen wrote that the executive order does apply to new, extended or renewed federal contracts, but existing federal contracts in Montana would not be affected.Gianforte’s guidance made the claim that Montana contract law could be applied to federal contracts. Contracts under state law are illegal if a portion of, or the whole contract, goes against state law, which would then mean that contractors with new, renewed or extended federal contracts would not be affected by the order, according to the governor’s guidance.However, state contract law does not apply to federal contracts, Johnstone said.Federal contractors cannot pick and choose aspects of a federal contract to follow, and even if they could, when a state policy like HB 702 conflicts with federal policy, like the vaccination requirement, federal policy wins, Johnstone said.“I don’t think the Governor’s guidance is correct,” Johnstone said. “So, Montana businesses should be able to contract with the federal government. But they will need to follow the contract, not the Governor’s guidance.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Contract Greg Gianforte Subcontractor Law Politics Work Guidance Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local Hawk's Nest Learning Center returns to Bozeman High 3 hrs ago Montana governor says Biden's vaccine order for federal contractors is 'unenforceable' in Montana 3 hrs ago Repeal of new Madison River fishing access rules advanced 3 hrs ago Montana State cross-country aiming to end nationals drought 5 hrs ago