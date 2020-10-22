Montana and Gallatin County both hit new records for daily virus cases on Thursday.
The state reported 932 new cases — a major jump from the previous daily record of 734 on Oct. 14. The number of active cases — 9,096 — now comprises about one-third of the total number of cases Montana has had since the pandemic began.
On Thursday, the total number of active hospitalizations in the state reached 353 and the number of deaths reached 278.
Gallatin County reported 98 new cases, eclipsing the previous daily case high of 75, set on Oct. 9.
There are now 344 active COVID-19 cases with 13 hospitalizations in the county. A total of 2,221 residents have recovered from the disease and six have died.
The spike in cases comes as the Gallatin City-County Health Board voted Thursday to extend emergency rules related to quarantine, isolation and face coverings for another three months. The local health rules broadly align with statewide regulations that Gov. Steve Bullock has instated to slow the virus' spread.
This story will be updated.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.