Montana and Gallatin County both hit new records on Thursday for the number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.
The state reported 932 new cases — a major jump from the previous daily record of 734 on Oct. 14. The number of active cases — 9,096 — now comprises about one-third of the total number of cases in Montana since the pandemic began.
Gallatin County announced 98 new cases, eclipsing the previous daily case high of 75, set on Oct. 9. There are now 344 active cases. A total of 2,221 residents have recovered from the disease and six have died.
In response to the surge in cases, Gov. Steve Bullock said Thursday that he is working with local and tribal governments to increase enforcement of existing health rules.
The Gallatin City-County Health Board decided Thursday not to enact new health rules but chose to extend two existing rules until Jan. 20.
One of the local rules requires most people to wear face coverings in most public settings. The rule largely aligns with the statewide mask mandate, but there are a few ways in which it is more stringent.
Unlike the state rule, the local rule requires face coverings to be worn on all construction sites and in lines outside businesses when social distancing isn’t possible.
The local rule also seeks to clarify guidelines for workplaces, said Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley. The state rule says those in “public facing work spaces” must wear face coverings, while the local rule states face coverings are required in indoor spaces open to the public as well as in businesses and indoor work areas where social distancing is not feasible.
Children under the age of 5 and people with certain medical conditions are not required to wear masks.
Board member Joe Skinner, who is also a county commissioner, was the only member to vote against the face covering rules. He suggested the health department focus on educating the public about masks instead.
The health board also voted unanimously to keep in place the local rule regarding quarantine and isolation. The rule requires those who have tested positive for COVID-19, have symptoms of the disease, are awaiting test results or are a known close contact of someone who has tested positive to remain home.
At the state level, Bullock has repeatedly said he doesn’t plan to enact new statewide health rules, but in recent weeks, he has said he will work to increase enforcement of existing requirements.
This week, state public health officials visited businesses in Flathead County, a hotspot in the state, to determine whether they are adhering to health rules. In response to the visits, Bullock said the state is filing temporary restraining orders against five businesses that have repeatedly violated the rules.
The state is also launching a website where Montanans can submit complaints against businesses and events, Bullock said. The Department of Public Health and Human Services will document and review the complaints before sending them on to local authorities for investigation.
Last week, Bullock made $5 million available from federal coronavirus relief dollars to local and tribal health departments to bolster enforcement and respond to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department has received $338,000 for its work on contact tracing, disease investigation and surveillance and quarantine and isolation management.
Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton announced at a news conference with Bullock on Thursday that he plans to use the state assistance to hire four COVID-19 educational liaisons who will follow up on complaints related to state and local health rules.
Bullock said the state is open to providing resources to other health departments and county attorney’s offices to assist them with enforcement activities.
“There are a great many businesses who are taking the right actions to protect their workers and customers,” he said. “… But again, just one business not complying with the public health measures puts an increased risk on everyone else who’s doing their due diligence to be safe and keep others safe.”
The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County and Montana have been climbing for weeks.
The rise in cases locally has coincided with an increase in the rate of tests that are coming back positive. The county’s and the state’s positivity rates have exceeded 10%, which shows the disease is widespread and could indicate that they are not doing enough testing.
Hospitalizations are also increasing. The state reached 353 hospitalizations on Thursday, 13 of which were in Gallatin County.
Deaths have risen as well, with the state reporting 278 as of Thursday, about 100 more than a month ago. Gallatin County has reported two of its six deaths in October.
Bullock warned if people don’t follow existing health measures, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing, the number of cases could continue to grow.
“We’re in for a long and rough road ahead if we don’t get this virus under control and that we need to do so by folks taking this seriously,” he said. “That long and rough road is more hospitalizations and deaths and fewer and fewer hospital beds available (and) it’s health care workers even more strained than they are today.”
