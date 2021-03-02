Beginning Monday, about 100,000 to 140,000 more Montanans will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday that adults over 60 and those 16-59 who have specific medical conditions, such as asthma, cystic fibrosis and liver disease — a group called Phase 1B+ — may be able to sign up for a vaccine.
Local jurisdictions will decide whether to open vaccine appointments on Monday to all those within Phase 1B+ or whether to begin the new phase by offering doses to a subset of the group.
Gallatin County has yet to determine how it will approach Phase 1B+, said spokesperson Whitney Bermes.
For now, the state and Gallatin County remain in Phase 1B, which includes adults over 70, those 16-69 with specific underlying conditions and people of color.
Gianforte said he created Phases 1B and 1B+ to ensure the most vulnerable Montanans are prioritized for vaccination. With the addition of Phase 1B+, vaccines will be available to the groups that have accounted for about 90% of the COVID-19 deaths and more than 70% of the COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
“Through this thoughtful, data-driven, commonsense approach, we will continue to minimize hospitalizations and deaths from this virus,” he said.
Gianforte decided to expand eligibility after the state Department of Public Health and Human Services surveyed local vaccine providers and found the majority were more than halfway through Phase 1B and about a quarter were more than three-quarters of the way through Phase 1B.
Gianforte’s announcement comes as President Joe Biden urged states on Tuesday to prioritize vaccinating educators, with the goal of providing at least one dose to every teacher and school staff member by the end of March.
“We’re really focused on protecting the most vulnerable, those who would have complications from the virus or death,” Gianforte said. “... I think that has to be our priority. I wish I had a vaccine for every teacher and frontline worker right now. We don’t have enough, but I’m encouraged by the increased allocations. Hopefully, we’ll get to them very soon.”
Even with the expansion of eligibility, Gianforte said he still expects the state to begin vaccinating frontline essential workers — Phase 1C — in late spring or early summer because the vaccine supply is increasing.
The increase is due in part to the recent federal approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Next week, Montana will begin distributing 8,700 doses of that vaccine.
The U.S. government is distributing 3.9 million doses to states, tribes and territories based on population, according to the White House COVID-19 Task Force. The supply of the vaccine is expected to be limited and uncertain in the first few weeks, but Johnson & Jonson plans to deliver about 20 million doses by the end of March.
Gallatin County is slated to get 800 of the Johnson & Johnson doses, Bermes said.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department is working to find pharmacies and smaller, independent health clinics to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only a single dose and is easier to store than the two other federally approved vaccines.
Gallatin County also expects to receive 2,340 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week, Bermes said.
As of Tuesday, about 16% of Montanans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. Nationwide, 15.6% of the population has received at least one dose, according to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“While I wish every Montanan who wanted the vaccine could get one today, the reality is that our supplies are very limited,” Gianforte said.
