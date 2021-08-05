top story Montana COVID-19 report finds most hospitalizations among unvaccinated By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 5, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Kelly Froelich, a specimin collector and processor, collects samples from patients at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Dec. 18 in Parking Lot H at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The majority of the new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Montana are unvaccinated people as the state sees an exponential rise in coronavirus infections.From June 5 to July 30, 89% of 358 Montanans who were hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, according to the most recent Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services’ analysis of COVID-19 cases.Of 41 deaths during those eight weeks, 78% were unvaccinated individuals. On Thursday, Montana had 1,851 active cases, with 135 people in hospitals. To date, 1,720 have died. From the first of July to the first of August, the 7-day average number of COVID-19 cases rose about 246%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The seven-day average on Sunday was 111 per 100,000.The 402 cases reported on Tuesday by the state also marks the highest daily jump in cases since mid-January. Hospitalizations have also spiked, with a 44% increase from July 23 to July 30, according to DPHHS.The overall increase in the coronavirus’ prevalence in the state also coincides with a rise of variant cases in Montana.As of Tuesday, there have been nearly 900 variant cases in the state, according to the latest report by DPHHS. Of that, 61% was the alpha variant. The second-most prevalent variant, at 18%, was the delta variant — which is on track to surpass the alpha variant.In the end of July, 79% of new variant cases identified were the delta variant. The delta variant is a more transmissible strain of COVID-19 that the CDC has found to be as contagious as the chickenpox. It accounts for more than half of the cases in the U.S.As cases climb, recent weeks have shown a steady increase in people getting a shot, said DPHHS. There was an 18% week-over-week increase in individuals receiving their first dose from July 23 to July 30.Younger age groups continue to lag in vaccination rates, despite accounting for most COVID-19 cases.Only 28% of people aged 12 to 17 had received a dose of the vaccine as of July 30. For people aged 18 to 29, 38% received a vaccine shot. By comparison, 74% of people aged 60 and older have been vaccinated.Adam Meier, the director of DPHHS, called COVID-19 a “vaccine preventable disease,” with Montana data suggesting that a vaccine is about 90% to 95% effective against contracting the disease.“The COVID-19 vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. The fall and winter months are just around the corner. Now is the time to get the vaccine,” he said in a press release.Since Feb. 15, only 4%, or 788, of all COVID-19 cases have been so-called breakthrough infections — when a person who is fully vaccinated gets infected.Of those 788 cases, 68 people landed in the hospital and 14 died.“This data illustrates just how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is in preventing serious illness,” Meier said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Dphhs Covid-19 Covid 19;covid-19;coronavirus Covid Covid 19 Report Covid-19 Death Hospitalization Hospitalizations Covid Vaccine Covid-19 Vaccine Montana Covid-19 Medicine Immunology Hospital Disease Adam Meier Vaccine Data Increase Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local Montana State University recommends indoor mask use on campus 3 hrs ago Feds to nix work requirements in Montana Medicaid expansion program 3 hrs ago Officials to poison North Fork of Spanish Creek to bring back westslope cutthroat trout 3 hrs ago Vietnamese food truck opens in Bozeman 3 hrs ago