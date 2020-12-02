Montana could receive its first doses of a coronavirus vaccine by the middle of this month.
Gov. Steve Bullock announced Wednesday that, pending federal regulatory approval, the state could receive 9,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as soon as Dec. 15. Those initial doses would go to health care workers.
Montana will likely also receive doses of the Moderna vaccine if federal regulators approve it. Those doses could arrive by the end of December, Bullock said. He does not yet know the number of doses the state will get.
Additional doses of the two vaccines will likely be available throughout the winter and spring.
“The hope and the expectation is as we roll into 2021 that additional supplies and a greater level will be received,” Bullock said.
Bullock said he plans to follow the federal recommendations on vaccine distribution, which indicate health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities should be the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Montana has between 45,000 and 60,000 health care workers and 10,000 long-term care residents and staff, which means the initial number of vaccines coming to Montana will only cover a small portion of those individuals.
The state Department of Public Health and Human Services is working with organizations across the state on how to store, distribute and administer the vaccine.
For instance, DPHHS is working to find health care facilities that can store the Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept at negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit. The agency is also working with three businesses — CVS, Walgreens and Big Sky Pharmacy — that will administer the vaccine in long-term care facilities.
Federal organizations, including the Indian Health Service and Department of Veterans Affairs, are also working on plans for statewide distribution of the vaccine.
Bullock acknowledged that many details about the vaccines and their distribution remain unanswered.
“The vaccination plan really is a work in progress or a work in motion as we move forward and as more information becomes known in the coming — literally — days, weeks and months,” he said.
Montana will likely be distributing the vaccine to most residents after Bullock leaves office in January. Although he has been working with the incoming Gianforte administration on some aspects of the state’s COVID-19 response, Bullock said they had not discussed vaccine distribution.
Because the full vaccine rollout could take months, Bullock urged people to stay home as much as possible, to avoid large gatherings, to wear masks in public and to stay home when sick.
“There’s reason for real optimism with a vaccine coming out but … it’s not going to be widely distributed for some time,” he said. “And we have to continue to take preventative and protective measures to try to limit the spread of this virus because it is all throughout our state.”
