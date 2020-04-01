Montana’s beef market is heading into an uncertain year as the spread of COVID-19 impacts an already unstable market.
This year was forecast to be a better year for cattle producers than 2019. However, those market forecasts are changing.
“What we saw happen with this pandemic, basically it mirrored a lot of what happened in the stock markets,” said Jay Bodner, the executive vice president of the Montana Stockgrowers Association. “As that cattle futures market dropped dramatically, the price for (cattle ranchers) is much lower, but then at the same time we saw almost near record sales at the retail level as people were stocking up.”
The beef market relies heavily on both export markets and consumer demand. However, with so many Montanans filing for unemployment, consumers will likely be spending less both at the grocery store and when ordering food.
“That is going to affect the beef market. How much is uncertain at this point,” Bodner said. “If consumer demand continues, if these export opportunities continue to exist, we think that the cow-calf sector and the beef supply chain will be able to weather this kind of storm ... but it depends on how long the situation that we’re facing lasts.”
Gary Brester, professor emeritus in Montana State University’s department of agricultural economics, said those future market predictions aren’t set in stone and will hopefully bounce back in the near future.
“We still have the same number of people to feed and we still have the same number of animals,” Brester said. “There’s no fundamental reason, if this problem is taken care of relatively quickly, why you couldn’t expect a return to those sorts of projections that we were seeing earlier.”
Brester said the market is acting the way it is because of the uncertainty of the coming weeks and months.
“That’s true whether you’re talking about stocks and bonds or whether you’re talking about beef or pork or poultry markets,” he said. “Markets don’t like uncertainty.”
Bodner said spring cattle auctions in Montana have also changed to better adhere to social distancing guidelines, including doing some sales over conference calls. Food is no longer being sold in auction arenas.
“We’re making sure we’re very careful and very prudent in adhering to the standards that have been set nationwide and even globally,” Bodner said.
Because of the nature of ranching and the time of year — calving season, when ranchers are extremely busy — many ranchers are already socially isolated.
“Given this time of year, the majority of our producers are in the middle of calving season and it’s all hands on deck,” he said. “You don’t even see your neighbors this time of year for about two months at a time, so that’s one of the things that’s just in the nature of our business.”
